Basketball Wins Eighth Straight, Beats Ohio 66-51

The LSU men’s basketball team extended its undefeated start to the 2021-2022 season with a 15-point win over a quality Ohio University team Wednesday night inside the PMAC.

LSU’s team defense was once again the star of the night as the Tigers held the Bobcats to a paltry 26 percent shooting night, and 11 of the 12 turnovers forced were steals.

The offense, however, had by far and away its worst night of the young season, scoring a season-low 66 points and had a season-high 17 turnovers. The three ball was also virtually nonexistent as LSU shot a combined 4-18 from deep.

But LSU did what good teams are supposed to do when the three isn’t falling: get to the line and make free throws. The entire team did that as LSU was 16-19 from the line.

Tari Eason has continued to be LSU’s best player. The early favorite for SEC Sixth Man of the Year led the way with 20 points, five rebounds, five steals, and three blocks in 24 minutes off the bench.

The game was also highlighted by new LSU head football coach Brian Kelly meeting Tiger fans for the first time as Kelly and his family were introduced at halftime. Kelly spoke for about two minutes in front of the largest crowd of the season (11,328).

LSU will now have the next 10 days off as end of semester exams are about to begin. The next time we’ll see Will Wade’s squad will be December 11 in Atlanta against Georgia Tech as part of the 2021 Holiday Hoopsgiving event.