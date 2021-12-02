2021 ATVS Pick’em - Week 14

On the penultimate pick’em weekend, we said goodbye the regular season and Coach O and I slightly improved my standing with a 7-3 record. The Cajuns, perhaps distracted by the impending exit of Billy Napier, escaped Tommy Bowden’s Warhawks but failed to cover for our Bad Bet of the week.
Congrats to RyanLaiche, who won the weekend with a 9-1 record, which has brought them into contention for the very close season championship. You’ll be contacted soon to receive your ATVS KOOZIE OF POWER.
There’s only one week left, but you can still play along. It’s simple to join the game, first go to FunOfficePools.com and setup an account if you don’t already have one, then come back here and click on this LINK. The password to join the pool is “geauxtigers”.
2021 Week 13 Results
|Rank
|Selection Name
|W-L
|Tie Breaker Game 24-27
|Rank
|Selection Name
|W-L
|Tie Breaker Game 24-27
|1
|RyanLaiche
|9-1
|0-0
|2
|Slowdance Boner
|8-2
|34-13**
|2
|dirtycajun
|8-2
|28-29
|4
|LSU Ranger
|7-3
|24-27**
|4
|crafdog
|7-3
|24-27**
|4
|MattMonte
|7-3
|32-21
|4
|chuckt33
|7-3
|28-27
|4
|PDixon
|7-3
|24-31
|4
|BillCosbyAndFriends
|7-3
|28-17
|4
|starvin marvin
|7-3
|35-25
|4
|Baisius
|7-3
|17-24
|4
|GeauxTigersinNC
|7-3
|17-24
|4
|Army Tiger
|7-3
|7-55
|4
|SnapCracklesPop
|7-3
|36-28
|4
|Darren Mayer
|7-3
|17-20
|4
|dannygarbarino
|7-3
|20-17
|4
|PodKATT
|7-3
|14-21
|4
|GeauxTiger
|7-3
|35-38
|19
|FeauxSheaux
|6-4
|24-27**
|19
|Tigerengr
|6-4
|24-27**
|19
|crawford3034
|6-4
|24-27**
|19
|sabresbills04
|6-4
|24-27**
|19
|RossWB_GIA
|6-4
|30-21
|19
|DTB_Orgeron
|6-4
|17-32
|19
|akharveyt4
|6-4
|24-31
|19
|glormand
|6-4
|24-23
|19
|Jahiegel
|6-4
|26-20
|19
|BBig24
|6-4
|21-24
|19
|cpatt.1980
|6-4
|24-21
|19
|swb0427
|6-4
|31-27
|19
|lunchboxthegoat
|6-4
|38-20
|19
|jleaux1
|6-4
|28-31
|19
|muddybayou
|6-4
|17-24
|19
|FredSez
|6-4
|17-21
|19
|AllBallsNoDong
|6-4
|21-17
|19
|Taner
|6-4
|45-20
|19
|taybalkom
|6-4
|14-21
|19
|MsCottager
|6-4
|20-14
|19
|Squick_549
|6-4
|45-28
|19
|WEEalaya
|6-4
|8-12
|19
|Coach Klein
|6-4
|0-0
|42
|artiger
|5-5
|24-26**
|42
|dumberthandirt
|5-5
|19-28
|42
|Wild4ATVS
|5-5
|31-24
|42
|rebeltrucker
|5-5
|45-10
|42
|Crackles
|5-5
|34-10
|42
|Millerwood
|5-5
|31-28
|42
|jlaw
|5-5
|31-28
|42
|Purplehat Tiger
|5-5
|17-24
|42
|Kattgodfather
|5-5
|27-34
|42
|rjdjr
|5-5
|30-10
|42
|Tike the Miger
|5-5
|16-19
|42
|Pootie
|5-5
|45-28
2021 Week 13 Standings
|Rank
|Selection Name
|W-L
|Rank
|Selection Name
|W-L
|1
|dumberthandirt
|91-73
|2
|jleaux1
|90-74
|2
|RyanLaiche
|90-74
|4
|crawford3034
|89-75
|4
|lunchboxthegoat
|89-75
|6
|crafdog
|88-76
|6
|Cfarri84
|88-76
|8
|DTB_Orgeron
|87-77
|8
|dirtycajun
|87-77
|8
|cpatt.1980
|87-77
|8
|King Joey
|87-77
|12
|glormand
|86-78
|12
|GeorgeMonkey
|86-78
|12
|Squick_549
|86-78
|15
|BillCosbyAndFriends
|85-79
|15
|Darren Mayer
|85-79
|17
|FeauxSheaux
|84-80
|17
|LSUBill
|84-80
|17
|newshooter
|84-80
|17
|FredSez
|84-80
|21
|PDixon
|83-81
|21
|Jahiegel
|83-81
|21
|taybalkom
|83-81
|24
|GeauxTigersinNC
|82-82
|24
|Coach Klein
|82-82
|26
|sabresbills04
|81-83
|26
|artiger
|81-83
|26
|akharveyt4
|81-83
|26
|Crackles
|81-83
|26
|Millerwood
|81-83
|26
|SnapCracklesPop
|81-83
|26
|Energyman
|81-83
|33
|MattMonte
|80-84
|33
|chuckt33
|80-84
|33
|Slowdance Boner
|80-84
|33
|swb0427
|80-84
|33
|jlaw
|80-84
|33
|rjdjr
|80-84
|33
|Army Tiger
|80-84
|40
|LSU Ranger
|79-85
|40
|dannygarbarino
|79-85
|40
|Pootie
|79-85
|43
|starvin marvin
|78-86
|43
|PodKATT
|78-86
|43
|keep a level head 2
|78-86
|46
|Purplehat Tiger
|77-87
|46
|GTown Tiger
|77-87
|48
|tigerrat
|76-88
|48
|AmiiboCard
|76-88
|42
|5-5
|27-34
|42
|5-5
|30-10
|42
|5-5
|16-19
|42
|5-5
|45-28
- MEEP
- UTES
- BAYLOR
- KENT ST
- UTAH ST
- CAJUNS
- UGA
- CINCY
- WAKE
- IOWA
- CAL
