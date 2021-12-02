2021 ATVS Pick’em - Week 14

On the penultimate pick’em weekend, we said goodbye the regular season and Coach O and I slightly improved my standing with a 7-3 record. The Cajuns, perhaps distracted by the impending exit of Billy Napier, escaped Tommy Bowden’s Warhawks but failed to cover for our Bad Bet of the week.

Congrats to RyanLaiche, who won the weekend with a 9-1 record, which has brought them into contention for the very close season championship. You’ll be contacted soon to receive your ATVS KOOZIE OF POWER.

There’s only one week left, but you can still play along. It’s simple to join the game, first go to FunOfficePools.com and setup an account if you don’t already have one, then come back here and click on this LINK. The password to join the pool is “geauxtigers”.

2021 Week 13 Results Rank Selection Name W-L Tie Breaker Game 24-27 Rank Selection Name W-L Tie Breaker Game 24-27 1 RyanLaiche 9-1 0-0 2 Slowdance Boner 8-2 34-13** 2 dirtycajun 8-2 28-29 4 LSU Ranger 7-3 24-27** 4 crafdog 7-3 24-27** 4 MattMonte 7-3 32-21 4 chuckt33 7-3 28-27 4 PDixon 7-3 24-31 4 BillCosbyAndFriends 7-3 28-17 4 starvin marvin 7-3 35-25 4 Baisius 7-3 17-24 4 GeauxTigersinNC 7-3 17-24 4 Army Tiger 7-3 7-55 4 SnapCracklesPop 7-3 36-28 4 Darren Mayer 7-3 17-20 4 dannygarbarino 7-3 20-17 4 PodKATT 7-3 14-21 4 GeauxTiger 7-3 35-38 19 FeauxSheaux 6-4 24-27** 19 Tigerengr 6-4 24-27** 19 crawford3034 6-4 24-27** 19 sabresbills04 6-4 24-27** 19 RossWB_GIA 6-4 30-21 19 DTB_Orgeron 6-4 17-32 19 akharveyt4 6-4 24-31 19 glormand 6-4 24-23 19 Jahiegel 6-4 26-20 19 BBig24 6-4 21-24 19 cpatt.1980 6-4 24-21 19 swb0427 6-4 31-27 19 lunchboxthegoat 6-4 38-20 19 jleaux1 6-4 28-31 19 muddybayou 6-4 17-24 19 FredSez 6-4 17-21 19 AllBallsNoDong 6-4 21-17 19 Taner 6-4 45-20 19 taybalkom 6-4 14-21 19 MsCottager 6-4 20-14 19 Squick_549 6-4 45-28 19 WEEalaya 6-4 8-12 19 Coach Klein 6-4 0-0 42 artiger 5-5 24-26** 42 dumberthandirt 5-5 19-28 42 Wild4ATVS 5-5 31-24 42 rebeltrucker 5-5 45-10 42 Crackles 5-5 34-10 42 Millerwood 5-5 31-28 42 jlaw 5-5 31-28 42 Purplehat Tiger 5-5 17-24 42 Kattgodfather 5-5 27-34 42 rjdjr 5-5 30-10 42 Tike the Miger 5-5 16-19 42 Pootie 5-5 45-28

2021 Week 13 Standings Rank Selection Name W-L Rank Selection Name W-L 1 dumberthandirt 91-73 2 jleaux1 90-74 2 RyanLaiche 90-74 4 crawford3034 89-75 4 lunchboxthegoat 89-75 6 crafdog 88-76 6 Cfarri84 88-76 8 DTB_Orgeron 87-77 8 dirtycajun 87-77 8 cpatt.1980 87-77 8 King Joey 87-77 12 glormand 86-78 12 GeorgeMonkey 86-78 12 Squick_549 86-78 15 BillCosbyAndFriends 85-79 15 Darren Mayer 85-79 17 FeauxSheaux 84-80 17 LSUBill 84-80 17 newshooter 84-80 17 FredSez 84-80 21 PDixon 83-81 21 Jahiegel 83-81 21 taybalkom 83-81 24 GeauxTigersinNC 82-82 24 Coach Klein 82-82 26 sabresbills04 81-83 26 artiger 81-83 26 akharveyt4 81-83 26 Crackles 81-83 26 Millerwood 81-83 26 SnapCracklesPop 81-83 26 Energyman 81-83 33 MattMonte 80-84 33 chuckt33 80-84 33 Slowdance Boner 80-84 33 swb0427 80-84 33 jlaw 80-84 33 rjdjr 80-84 33 Army Tiger 80-84 40 LSU Ranger 79-85 40 dannygarbarino 79-85 40 Pootie 79-85 43 starvin marvin 78-86 43 PodKATT 78-86 43 keep a level head 2 78-86 46 Purplehat Tiger 77-87 46 GTown Tiger 77-87 48 tigerrat 76-88 48 AmiiboCard 76-88 42 5-5 27-34 42 5-5 30-10 42 5-5 16-19 42 5-5 45-28

