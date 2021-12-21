Women’s Basketball Wins 10th Straight

The LSU women’s basketball team (11-1) spent the week of Christmas in Florida as the Tigers took part in the West Palm Beach Invitational, beating Clemson Monday and Texas Tech Tuesday.

LSU, now ranked 21st in this week’s AP Poll, has won 10 straight games. For context, LSU won nine games all last season.

“It’s much more enjoyable to get on a long charter flight going back home after a win,” said Head Coach Kim Mulkey. “Merry Christmas to everyone. Thank goodness for all these LSU fans that showed up.”

LSU beat Clemson 70-56 Monday and barely 24 hours later the Tigers took care of the Texas Tech Red Raiders 74-60; LSU never trailed against the Red Raiders, leading by as many as 13 points.

All five starters for LSU scored double digit points. Senior guard Khayla Pointer led the way Tuesday with 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists, and eclipsed 1,500 career points. Jalin Cherry scored a season-high 16 points, and Autumn Newby recorded her first double-double as a Tiger with 12 points and 12 assists.

LSU gets a well deserved few days off, and will next take the floor on December 27 where they’ll host Samford. Monday will be LSU’s last tuneup before the gauntlet that is conference play begins.