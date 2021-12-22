NFLSU Week 15 Recap

It took 15 weeks but COVID-19 finally impacted the NFL schedule. With reschedulings and lots of guys out there weren’t a ton of great games this week. But some LSU alumni still made an impact.

Chiefs 34 at Chargers 28 (OT)

The first game of the week was easily the best one. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams didn’t produce much in terms of total yards, but Clyde caught a critical improvised two-point conversion that was needed to force OT. Tyrann Mathieu only had two tackles. Sure our guys didn’t do much, but this game was awesome.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Patriots 17 at Colts 27

Davon Godchaux had five tackles. Mac Jones had a bad game which could have opened the door for Ja’Marr Chase to run away with Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he unfortunately had a pedestrain day which we’ll get to later.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Panthers 14 at Bills 31

Because of injuries to Donte Jackson and Tre’Davious White the only Tigers active were Terrace Marshall Jr. and Reid Ferguson. Neither did anything of note.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Jets 24 at Dolphins 31

Now we move on to the other Ferguson being the only guy active. Pass.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Cardinals 12 at Lions 30

Sure the Cardinals are in a tailspin and have lost their grip on the league standings, but Rashard Lawrence played and had four tackles! So things have gotta be looking up for them! Michael Brockers had three tackles for the Lions who are no longer in line for the No. 1 overall pick. You can make your Lions jokes but Dan Campbell is very clearly loved and respected by his players. The franchise does have a bad history with generational talents, but I still don;t think it would be the worst landing spot for Derek Stingley. Better than Jacksonville, Houston or New York if you ask me.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Texans 30 at Jaguars 16

Sure the Witch may be dead in Jacksonville, but they are still miserable to watch. K’Lavon Chaisson had two tackles. Let’s move on.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Cowboys 21 at Giants 6

La’el Collins played. If you wanna count Kelvin Joseph he had a tackle. I told you this week sucked.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Titans 13 at Steelers 19

Kristian Fulton had three tackles and Racey McMath had his second career reception! He had one last week and I’m so mad I forgot to mention it. So to make it up to Racey I won’t mention that he fumbled the ball away after his second catch. Wait, shit!

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Bengals 15 at Broncos 10

Joe Burrow got the Bengals back in the win column and had his second straight game without a turnover, but there isn’t much to write about besides that. The Cincy offense scraped by to outlast a Broncos team with its backup QB. Ja’Marr Chas was unable to build on his fantastic Week 14 performance with only one catch for three yards. Oof. The one TD did come on a Joe Burrow beauty though, but this offense should be producing so much more with these weapons. But as we know numbers never lie.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Falcons 13 at 49ers 31

Russell Gage caught Atlanta’s lone touchdown to go along with 91 yards on eight catches. Deion Jones had seven tackles. Arden Key had a sack. Was this the best NFLSU game of the week? Good Lord.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Packers 31 at Ravens 30

Patrick Queen had eight tackles and a sack. The Ravens are a tremendous chaos team.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Saints 9 at Buccaneers 0

This isn’t the type of game for people who like defense. This is a game for people who hate offense.

Devin White had eight tackles, Kevin Minter had two Kwon Alexander had one. Leonard Fournette was the only thing the Bucs offense had going in the first half until he hurt his hamstring. He’s gonna miss a few games but should be back for the playoffs.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Raiders 16 at Browns 14

With Jarvis Landry and Grant Delpit on the COVID list, this game only had two Tigers. HOWEVER, they both made huge plays. First, Greedy Williams bounced back from his rough Week 14 by intercepting Derek Carr attempting to lead a go-ahead drive.

But there was enough time left for the Raiders to get one more shot. Foster Moreau made a nifty play to get out of bounds which was critical as the Raiders just barely got into range for the game-winning field goal before time expired. Moreau finished with a very solid 65 yards on seven catches, which was second among both teams.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Vikings 17 at Bears 9

This game was dreadfully boring BUT Justin Jefferson did catch a touchdown on one of his four catches for 47 yards. Patrick Peterson added five tackles.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Seahawks 10 at Rams 20

Odell Beckham only had one catch for seven yards. We did have a surplus of O-linemen with Andrew Whitworth, Ethan Pocic and Damien Lewis all present.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Washington 17 at Eagles 27

With Washington ravaged by COVID Saahdiq Charles got a rare start. I don’t think it went well judging from Washington fan reactions but maybe they’re just like that. I KNOW it wasn’t good enough to make this shitty game worth watching.

NFLSU Score: 2/10