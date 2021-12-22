Basketball Beats Lipscomb to Remain Undefeated

The LSU men’ basketball team has successfully navigated its way through non-conference play without a single loss as the Tigers improved its record to 12-0 thanks to a 90-65 win over Lipscomb.

It was business as usual for the Tigers but with one minor tweak: Tari Eason missed Wednesday’s game because of a back injury. LSU hoops color commentator John Brady said the injury was back spasms.

As for the Tigers that were on the floor the entire group was excellent and all five starters scored 10 or more points. Darius Days found his three-point shot, knocking down five treys en route to a 21-point game. Xavier Pinson did a good job creating for others (five assists) while also creating opportunities for himself and scored 17 points.

Will Wade shortened his rotation with Eason out and only rolled with Eric Gaines and Alex Fudge off the bench. Gaines was very...well, Eric Gaines as he scored 13 points and handed out six assists but also turned it over five times.

Eric Gaines summed up in two possessions. pic.twitter.com/vN6Q0Hiuf6 — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) December 23, 2021

If there’s one thing you can be critical of with LSU this season, it’s the turnovers and they were a problem once again Wednesday night. LSU turned it over 14 times, eight coming from Gaines and Pinson; the Tigers could get away with 14 turnovers against Lipscomb, but with SEC play on the horizon, that will need to get fixed if LSU wants to show they’re a potential Final Four team.

“Here’s the thing,” Will Wade said. “Everybody gets excited because we did that, that’s not working next Wednesday at Auburn in that environment. We go down there and cough the ball up like that, the roof’s caving in.”

Then again, the way LSU defends it may not matter. The Tiger defense was once again brilliant, as Lipscomb was the latest team to be put in handcuffs by LSU. No team has scored more than 60 against LSU—in regulation at least—and the Bison had more turnovers, 22, than made baskets, 20.

Still, it’s nice to see that despite it’s 12-0 record Will Wade is trying his best not to let his team get comfortable.

“Comfort is the enemy of progress,” Wade said. “We’re capable of so much more as a team as well when we get those guys playing better. That’s what I’m after.”

Wednesday’s SEC opening match at Auburn is set for 6:00 P.M. and will be broadcasted nationally on ESPNU.