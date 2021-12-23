NFLSU: Three Tigers Voted to the Pro Bowl

The NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl rosters were announced in its entirety Wednesday night and three former Tiger greats have been voted to the game.

Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota), and Tyrann Mathieu (Kansas City) were all voted to the Pro Bowls by fans, fellow NFL players, and coaches across the league. The game is scheduled for February 6 and will be played in Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium.

Chase’s phenomenal rookie year has slowed just a bit as he’s become the primary focus for opposing secondaries. Still he’s caught 61 passes and ranks ninth in yards (1,038) and is tied for third in the NFL in touchdowns with 10.

Justin Jefferson has had the furthest thing from a sophomore slump imaginable as he’s made his second straight Pro Bowl. Jefferson has staked his claim as one of the NFL’s very best receivers, ranking in the top-10 in catches (89), yards (1,335), and touchdowns (9). He already has more yards and touchdowns than he did in his rookie season and only needs 66 yards to set a new career high.

Tyrann Mathieu, meanwhile, continues to be one of the NFL’s very best defenders. Mathieu has 65 tackles for Kansas City and intercepted three passes—returning one for a touchdown—while also recovering two fumbles. He’s been a key part in Kansas City’s defense really coming on strong over the past few weeks as the Chiefs look to make their third straight Super Bowl.

Mathieu and former LSU offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, were also named finalists for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, given to the the player who personifies excellence on and off the field. One player is selected to represent each of the 32 NFL teams and Mathieu is Kansas City’s choice, while Whitworth has been the the Los Angeles Rams’s nominee for the past four seasons. That award will be given out and the NFL Honors show on Thursday February 11, the Thursday before Super Bowl 56.