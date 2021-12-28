NFLSU Week 16 Recap

Week 16 of the NFL season continued to be impacted by COVID-19, but MOST LSU players were able to participate. Let’s recap the action.

49ers 17 at Titans 20

Kristian Fulton continues to be outstanding for the Titans. Deebo Samuel did get one long catch and run against him but Fulton is still a staple on the defense. Arden Key had one tackle and Racey McMath played but didn’t record a catch.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Browns 22 at Packers 24

Jarvis Landry caught four passes for 55 yards. Grant Delpit had six tackles and Greedy Williams had five. Greedy had a tough time against Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, but that’s forgivable. Also I totally missed it the last two weeks but Jacob Phillips was FINALLY active. He had three tackles against the Ravens two weeks ago and two against the Packers on Friday.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Colts 22 at Cardinals 16

It makes me so sad that as soon as Rashard Lawrence starts getting snaps the Cardinals fall from the class of the leage to fighting for their playoff lives. Uncle Phil had two tackles in this lackluster Christmas game.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Lions 16 at Falcons 20

Deion Jones had 10 tackles, Russell Gage caught four passes for 39 yards and Michael Brockers had four tackles.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Buccaneers 32 at Panthers 6

Deion Jones had four tackles, but Kevin Minter had five! Also Fournette is still out but Cyril Grayson caught three passes for 81 yards! In other good news Terrace Marshall caught one pass for six yards! I would not have predicted any of this two weeks ago.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Ravens 21 at Bengals 41

This one was an absolute treat. Remember how I’ve been saying the Bengals could have a lethal offense if they just opened it up more? Well the Ravens are the magic ingredient. After Burrow went 23-38 for 416 yards and 3 TDs against the Ravens in October, Burrow improved on all three statlines, going 37-46 for 525(!!!) yards and four TDs. A 32-yard TD pass was also wiped out after review showed it was just barely incomplete. If it wasn’t he would’ve had 5 TDs and 557 yards, the most in a single game in NFL history.

Ja’Marr Chase didn’t find the end zone but still had a huge day with 125 yards on seven catches. Patrick Queen also had nine tackles and broke up a Burrow pass in the end zone that forced one of the two Bengals field goals.

Burrow has been fantastic in the NFL, but this was LSU Burrow like we had never seen him. Hell, he never even hit 500 yards at LSU! (Yes, we all know he would have against Oklahoma if he didn’t sit the second half) This was maybe the best quarterbacked game in the NFL this season. While the Bengals have yet to clinch a playoff spot, they have secured a winning season just two years after going 2-14. Joe Burrow is living up to the hype.

NFLSU Score: 10/10

Chargers 29 at Texans 41

Breiden Fehoko had a career high five tackles! But apparently it broke the Chargers...

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Rams 30 at Vikings 21

Justin Jefferson had eight catches for 116 yards, breaking the NFL record for receiving yards in first two seasons in the process. The man who previously owned that record, Odell Beckham Jr, caught four passes for 37 yards and a TD on the other side. Patrick Peterson also played heavy minutes and broke up a pass.

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Bills 33 at Patriots 21

Jalen Mills had six tackles and Davon Godcahux had three, but the Bills offense still moved all over the Patriots. Mac Jones had a putrid day, opening the door wider for Ja’Marr Chase to claim OROY.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Jaguars 21 at Jets 26

K’Lavon Chaisson had two tackles. This game was so bad it was hilariously entertaining,

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Giants 10 at Eagles 34

Nothing to see here.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Bears 25 at Seahawks 24

Ethan Pocic and Damien Lewis played every snap in the snow. Hope they had fun!

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Steelers 10 at Chiefs 36

Clyde Edwards-Helaire left with a shoulder injury but managed to pinball of some Steelers for a TD first. Darrel Williams had 85 total yards in relief. The injury isn’t as bad as initially feared so I reeeeeeally hope he can play when he faces his former QB next week. Tyrann Mathieu had two tackles and recovered a fumble. Does the mere presence of Tyrann cause fumbles? I think it would make a lot of sense!

Your very own Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee recovered the fumble #WPMOYChallenge + @Mathieu_Era pic.twitter.com/ygVkRhORbd — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 26, 2021

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Broncos 13 at Raiders 17

Foster Moreau had another big receiving day with 67 yards on four catches, including the first down to ice the game. Lloyd Cushenberry is still a rock for the Broncos in the run game.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Washington 14 at Cowboys 56

La’el Collins and Saahdiq Charles both started. Things went a lot better for La’el’s offense than Saahdiq’s.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Dolphins 20 at Saints 3

Will Clapp played a few snaps with the Saints decimated by COVID. This game was a miserable slog and I’m sorry if you watched it.

NFLSU Score: 1/10