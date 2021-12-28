Matt House Named LSU Defensive Coordinator

Brian Kelly has finally filled one of his two coordinator positions.

Tuesday night it was confirmed by LSU that Matt House has been tapped to be the Tiger defensive coordinator. House is currently serving as the linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and will continue to hold that position until whenever Kansas City’s season ends.

“Matt checks every box we’re looking for in a defensive coordinator,” Brian Kelly said. “He’s led elite SEC defenses, recruited and developed all-conference and All-American performers at multiple positions, and garnered ample experience in both the NFL and as a coordinator at multiple collegiate stops.

”He possesses a great understanding on how to defend the type of offenses we will face each week in our conference, and his ability to put players in position to make plays aligns perfectly with the identity that we want to develop with our defense. I’m excited that he’s joining our staff as we work toward building a championship program at LSU.”

House has previous defensive coordinating experience at the college level. He was the DC for Pitt from 2013-2014 and then at FIU in 2015; he then joined Mark Stoops staff at Kentucky in 2016 and spent three years there, two as Kentucky’s defensive coordinator. House was a Broyles Award finalist in 2018. That same year House coached Josh Allen to an All-American season where Allen would win the Nagurski and Bednarik Awards and would go on to be selected seventh overall in the NFL Draft.

Since House joined Kansas City, the Chiefs have made back-to-back Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl 54. Kansas City is trying to make its third straight Super Bowl and are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Chiefs’ defense is currently ranked top-five in both points allowed and takeaways.