Robert Steeples Joining Football Coaching Staff

One day after filling the defensive coordinator position, Brian Kelly has made another hire tapping Robert Steeples to be a defensive assistant.

Steeples is currently serving as the Minnesota Vikings’ assistant special teams coach and will join the LSU coaching staff whenever Minnesota’s season ends. The Vikings are currently 7-8, sitting just outside the NFC’s playoff picture.

“Robert is an extremely talented coach who will bring tremendous knowledge, energy, and expertise to our staff,” Brian Kelly said. “He enjoyed a stellar collegiate playing career at both Missouri and Memphis, and his experience impacting young people will go a long way in helping create a culture of success on and off the field at LSU. He’s a great fit for us, and I look forward to working with him as we build a championship program.”

Steeples has rapidly risen up the coaching ranks. After his playing career came to an end, Steeples was the head coach at his alma mater, De Smet Jesuit High in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Steeples went 2-8 his first season, but went 29-4 over his final three years and made back-to-back state championship games. De Smet won state in 2019 and was ranked No. 8 nationally.

From there he was hired by Mike Zimmer and Steeples has spent this season with the Vikings. His specific role at LSU has yet to be announced but it’s likely he will be coaching the secondary alongside Kerry Cooks, who Kelly hired earlier this month.

“The opportunity to genuinely impact young student-athletes is something that I look forward to at LSU,” Steeples said. “The first class people of the LSU community and its tremendous resources provide a unique opportunity to help maximize the potential of our student-athletes. It takes a village to equip them with the character and tools that empower success in their collegiate careers and life thereafter, and I’m hungry to do my part. It’s a responsibility that I do not take lightly, and I am especially excited to carry that calling out within the passionate and authentic culture of LSU.”