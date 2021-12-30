Tigers Down Dawgs 68-62

LSU opened up conference play Thursday night in Athens and the Tigers got a win in a hostile environment as LSU (13-1, 1-0) beat No. 13 Georgia (11-2, 0-1).

LSU was largely in control Thursday, leading Georgia for 35 of a possible 40 minutes. Georgia briefly claimed a 60-59 lead with 3:14 to play in the fourth quarter before Khayla Pointer took it right back.

Pointer was, once again, fabulous. She led all Tigers with 21 points and was a cool 4-8 from three. Pointer also had two rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

But taking down a top-15 opponent is a team effort and LSU got great efforts from all of its contributors. Autumn Newby just missed a double-double with 9 points and 10 rebounds; Jalin Cherry did a little bit of everything with 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals; and Faustine Aifuwa was a menace in the post with 17 points, 9 boards, and 2 blocks.

The post is where LSU took it to Georgia, scoring 38 points in the painted area. LSU also grabbed 11 offensive rebounds and used those rebounds to score seven second chance points.

LSU was also a pest on the defensive end, holding Georgia to 44 percent shooting and forced 18 turnovers. They had no answer for Que Morrison who led all scorers with 26 points, but Georgia couldn’t get reliable scoring outside of Morrison and Sarah Ashlee Barker (14 points on 6-13 shooting).

LSU excellent first season under Kim Mulkey now features two wins over top-15 opponents. Next up for LSU, the Tigers return home to the PMAC to host No. 23 Texas A&M. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00 P.M. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.