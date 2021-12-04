Tommy Moffitt Not Being Retained by Brian Kelly

In his introductory press conference Brian Kelly said he was not going to change the culture but rather let the culture change him.

Guess that sentiment only goes so far.

The first major shake up of the Kelly era came on Friday when multiple outlets reported that LSU strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt would not be back with the Tigers.

Originally hired by Nick Saban is 2000, Moffitt directed workouts for three different national championship teams under three different head coaches.

In those twenty years Moffitt guided countless future NFL stars and established himself as one of the premier S&C coaches in America with a number of his long time assistants receiving head strength positions after working under Moffitt.

There was perhaps a chance that Moffitt would be retained when current Notre Dame Director of Sports Performance Matt Balis announced he was staying in South Bend. Pete Sampson of the Athletic speculated that the replacement for Moffitt could be Jacob Flint, the current Director of Football Strength & Conditioning at Notre Dame.