LSU to Face Kansas State in the Texas Bowl

LSU has accepted its bowl bid and will play Kansas State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on January 4, 2022.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 P.M., and will be broadcasted on ESPN. The game will once again be played in Houston, LSU’s largest alumni base, at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans.

“Our football team fought hard down the stretch of the regular season to qualify for bowl competition, and we are proud they will be able to extend their season at the Texas Bowl,” LSU AD Scott Woodward said. “We know our fans will be excited to see the Tigers back in NRG Stadium, and our players will be eager to take the field for a primetime matchup on national television.”

This will be second time LSU has played in both the Texas Bowl and against K-State. LSU won the 2015 Texas Bowl, beating Texas Tech 56-27; and LSU beat Kansas State 21-0 during the 1980 season.

While it’s great LSU will be playing a de facto home game on national television there is a slight scheduling snafu. The men’s basketball team will play its SEC home opener that same day—against Kentucky no less—the very same night the program will name the PMAC court after Dale Brown. Fortunately tipoff is set for 6:00 P.M., so at least the games won’t be running simultaneously against each other.