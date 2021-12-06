 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Men’s Basketball Cracks AP Top 25

Finally some respect

By Zach Junda
It took five weeks and eight straight wins but the LSU men’s basketball has finally entered the AP Top 25.

The Tigers checked in at the No. 25 spot in this week’s poll after receiving more and more votes as the season’s progressed. It’s the first time LSU’s been in the Top 25 since midway through the 2019-2020 season.

And yet even with being ranked the 25th team in the nation, you could argue LSU is still being criminally disrespected based off the advanced metrics. LSU is 15th in KenPom and opened at No. 2 in the first NET rankings of the season, trailing only the current No. 1 team in America, Purdue.

Not long after the men’s poll came out, the women’s AP Top 25 was released and the women were also ranked. It’s the first time since 2007 that the men and women’s basketball teams were both ranked at the same time.

LSU’s next opportunity to bolster its resumé will be Friday night in Atlanta as the Tigers travel to take on Georgia Tech in the 2021 Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase.

There are seven SEC schools ranked in this week’s AP poll. The top 25 is as follows:

  1. Purdue
  2. Baylor
  3. Duke
  4. UCLA
  5. Gonzaga
  6. Villanova
  7. Texas
  8. Kansas
  9. Alabama
  10. Kentucky
  11. Arizona
  12. Arkansas
  13. Tennessee
  14. Houston
  15. Connecticut
  16. USC
  17. Iowa State
  18. Auburn
  19. Michigan State
  20. Florida
  21. Ohio State
  22. Wisconsin
  23. Seton Hall
  24. BYU
  25. LSU

