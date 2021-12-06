Women’s Basketball Ranked 24th

Fresh off a massive upset win over the then No. 14 ranked Iowa State Cyclones, the LSU women’s basketball team was rewarded with the No. 24 spot in this week’s AP Poll.

It’s the first time the program has been ranked since early on in the 2019 season.

“It is great to be recognized in the polls,” Kim Mulkey said. “We know it is only someone’s opinion, but it is welcomed. Our season is just beginning, and we know what lies ahead with SEC competition.”

It’s an impressive jump for the Tigers. LSU received votes in the AP’s preseason poll but after its loss against Florida Gulf Coast on November 14, the Tigers hadn’t received any votes at all. Since then LSU has won five in a row including notching Mulkey’s first win over a ranked opponent last Thursday night. LSU’s next game will be Sunday at 1:00 against Texas Southern.

Earlier Monday the men’s AP Poll came out and LSU was ranked 25th in that poll; it’s the first time since 2006 that both the men and women’s basketball teams were ranked at the same time.

The last time @LSUBasketball and @LSUwbkb were ranked in the same week by the @AP_Top25 was Jan. 22-28, 2007. https://t.co/ROy0H0T3ma — Todd Politz (@tpolitz) December 6, 2021

LSU is one of six SEC teams in this week’s AP poll, with South Carolina as the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation. Baylor, Coach Mulkey’s former team, is doing just fine as they are currently ranked fifth. This week’s poll is as follows: