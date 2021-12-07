Glenn Dorsey Enshrined in College Football Hall of Fame

Former LSU defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey will finally be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Dorsey is the most decorated defensive player in LSU history, and was the most decorated player until Joe Burrow’s record setting 2019 season. He is the 10th former LSU player to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame joining Charles Alexander, Billy Cannon, Tommy Casanova, Doc Fenton, Bert Jones, Ken Kavanaugh, Abe Mickal, Jerry Stovall, and Gaynell Tinsley.

If there’s an LSU football Mount Rushmore, Dorsey has to be on it. Dorsey was a two-time All-American and won the Lombardi, Nagurski, and Outland Trophies; per LSU, he was the first Tiger to win any of those awards.

Dorsey racked up 179 tackles, 27 for loss, and 13 sacks in 52 games. After helping LSU win the 2007 national championship, Dorsey was picked fifth overall by the Kansas City Chiefs where he spent five seasons, and then an additional four seasons in San Francisco.

Dorsey is part of the College Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2020; last year’s ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.