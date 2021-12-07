Max Johnson to Enter Transfer Portal

A bombshell hit the LSU football program as sophomore quarterback Max Johnson tweeted Tuesday night he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here. I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal. — Max Johnson (@Max_Johnson_14) December 8, 2021

Johnson was LSU’s starting quarterback for all of this season and started the final two games of 2020. In 18 career games Johnson threw or 3,884 yards and 35 touchdowns versus 7 interceptions. His last throw as a Tiger beat Texas A&M and for that I am grateful.

Johnson transferring puts LSU in a real pickle for the bowl game against Kansas State. LSU will either have to burn true freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s redshirt or start walk on Matt O’Dowd. Johnson’s transfer also has ripple effects on the recruiting trail. Max’s younger brother Jake, the No. 1 tight end in the class of 2022, tweeted he would be de-committing from LSU.

The transfer news doesn’t stop there! Freshman wide receiver Deion Smith reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal according to LSU’s Tiger TV. Smith was the highest ranked receiver LSU signed last year, and was 247’s No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi. Smith was limited to just five games this season and caught 11 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns.