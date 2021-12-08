NFLSU Week 13 Recap

The longest NFL season ever has reached December and some contenders and pretenders are starting to separate themselves. Let’s recap the NFLSU action this week.

Cowboys 27 at Saints 17

While the Saints offense continues to struggle in the absence of, uh... everyone, Kwon Alexander has been a standout on the defense with nine tackles, seven solo. The injury plague on the Saints O-line also allowed Will Clapp to play a very respectable 15 snaps Thursday. The Cowboys O-line looked like its old self with La’el Collins as one of many Cowboys who are finally healthy.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Bucs 30 at Falcons 17

Leonard Forunette’s hot streak continued with 92 total yards and a receiving TD. Devin White got back to his usual form of leading the team with 10 tackles, while his counterpart Deion Jones almost matched him with nine. Russell Gage had a great game with 130 yards on 11 catches, both career highs, but did lose a fumble.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Cardinals 33 at Bears 22

Please Cardinals, play Rashard Lawrence. A weary fanbase begs you.

NFLSU Score: 0/0

Chargers 41 at Bengals 22

Joe Burrow’s face-off against the other star QB from the 2020 Draft did not go as well as we hoped. The Chargers stormed out to a 24-0 lead thanks in part to a horrendous drop by our beloved Ja’Marr Chase that turned what may have been a 60-yard Bengals TD into a Chargers interception. Chase finished with a solid 52 yards on five catches, but that one mistake was brutal.

Burrow threw a beautiful TD to Tee Higgins and scrambled into the end zone for a TD for the second straight week, but he hurt his pinky and was clearly bothered by it the rest of the game. He obviously played through it because duh, he’s Joe Burrow, but we should hope it gets better in time for the Bengals to make this playoff push.

For the Chargers Breiden Fehoko continues to get good playing time as he got two tackles on a Chargers D-line that dominated the Bengals.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Vikings at Lions

Justin Jefferson had a whopping 182 yards and a TD on 11 catches. PAtrick Peterson was out while on the COVID list. Maybe if he was in the Vikings would not have let the 0-10-1 Lions throw a TD on the last play of the game!

Michael Brockers had five tackles and also gave the game ball to coach Dan Campbell after the game. We’ve talked a lot about coaches the past few months on this website. I hope you can enjoy this video of a 1-10-1 team that shows what it looks like when a coach is truly loved and respected by his players.

Go inside the #Lions locker room after the team's dramatic comeback win!#OnePride pic.twitter.com/iM5exQ4Ypq — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 6, 2021

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Colts 31 at Texans 0

Forgot this game happened lmao

Eagles 33 at Jets 18

Still no Kary Vincent, still no points.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Giants 9 at Dolphins 20

Thank you Blake Ferguson for preventing us from FOUR 0s this week!

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Washington 17 at Raiders 15

Foster Moreau had one catch for 34 yards. Saahdiq Charles was present.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Jaguars 7 at Rams 37

Odell Beckham Jr only had two catches for 28 yards but one of them was a TD so that makes me happy. The Rams’ next game is a massive Monday Night game in Arizona against the 10-2 Cardinals in which Andrew Whitworth will be the first ever 40-year-old to start at left tackle in an NFL game. Should be exciting!

Also K’Lavon Chaisson had one tackle. I feel like that’s how all of his updates have been.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Ravens 19 at Steelers 20

Patrick Queen had six tackles and would have had a game-sealing interception if it wasn’t wiped out by another player’s penalty. The AFC North is something else this year.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

49ers 23 at Seahawks 30

Jamal Adams had four tackles, Al Woods had one and Arden Key had three plus half credit for a sack. Even when they’re not good anymore the Seahawks aren’t normal.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Broncos 9 at Chiefs 22

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams each had 80 total yards while Tyrann Mathieu led both teams with nine tackles. Also Lloyd Cushenberry drew a blindside block trying to make a tackle so cool I guess?

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Patriots 14 at Bills 10

Davon Godchaux led both teams with ten tackles. This game was either amazing or disgusting based on your preferences.

NFLSU Score: 3/10