Three Tigers Named All-SEC

With the 2021 regular season concluded, postseason honors and other accolades are rolling across the college football landscape and three Tigers were voted to the All-SEC team.

Senior linebacker Damone Clark was named First Team All-SEC, while senior left guard Ed Ingram and junior placekicker Cade York were both named the second team.

Clark led the SEC in tackles with 135 and was a finalist for the Butkus Award, but was beaten out by Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Still, Clark was phenomenal this year and had better stats than both Dean and Devin White’s 2018 Butkus Award winning season. In addition to the 135 tackles, Clark had 15.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and an interception.

Ingram’s been a bright spot on an offensive line that struggled early on in the season but made some improvements. He led the way blocking for Ty Davis-Price who recorded the 51st 1,000 yard rushing season in LSU football history.

York meanwhile has made his third straight All-SEC team. York made both the freshman team and the second team in 2019, and last year was on the first team. For the year York was 15-18 on his field goals and an impressive 5-7 from 50+; he set the Tiger Stadium record for longest kick made in the McNeese game (55 yards), only to break his own record later on in the game (56 yards).

York is also a perfect 39-39 on PATs this season and has made his last 118, which is the longest streak in program history.