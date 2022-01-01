LSU Hires Three More Coaches

Brian Kelly’s first coaching staff at LSU has just about neared completion as LSU has reportedly hired three more coaches.

Cincinatti’s Mike Denbrock is reportedly becoming the LSU offensive coordinator while Louisiana Tech offensive coordinator Joe Sloan is becoming the quarterbacks coach; Jamar Cain, formerly of Oklahoma, is joining on as the defensive line coach and will also serve as the running game coordinator.

Denbrock has been Luke Fickell’s offensive coordinator for the past five seasons; prior to that, he coached alongside Kelly at Notre Dame and the two even worked together back in their Grand Valley State days. Cincy averaged 38.8 points and 429 yards per game this season.

Sloan has spent nine years in Ruston, the past two as Tech’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. Sloan helped turn Luke Anthony into the C-USA’s 2020 Newcomer of the Year.

Cain will not be following Lincoln Riley to Los Angeles and instead will be coming to Baton Rouge after coaching Oklahoma’s defensive ends and linebackers the past two years. In those two seasons Oklahoma ranked third and first in the Big 12 in sacks. Cain is also quite good recruiting trail, as he was the primary recruiter for Clayton Smith who was Oklahoma’s second highest rated recruit in its 2021 class.