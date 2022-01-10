NFLSU Week 18 Recap

The NFL playoffs are here. Are there any LSU Tigers invovled? You bet your ass there are! Let’s recap how this crazy regular season wrapped up.

Chiefs 28 at Broncos 24

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was out again, and Darrel Williams also eventually left due to injury. But Williams did get some nice praise from Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit for being an unsung hero his whole career. Tyrann Mathieu had three tackles and Lloyd Cushenberry III anchored a Broncos O-line that bulldozed the Chiefs into almost 200 rushing yards.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Cowboys 51 at Eagles 26

La’el Collins was among many Cowboys starters who played this game for some reason. The Eagles mostly played their backups. You know why we like that? Because Kary Vincent Jr. and JaCoby Stevens each got to play! Well, I would’ve liked it if they didn’t have to play the Cowboys starting offense. You can probably guess how it went based on the score......... but they each still got two tackles!

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Steelers 16 at Ravens 13 (OT)

Patrick Queen had three tackles. Trai Turner played every snap on a Steelers offense that I’m so mad we have to watch one more time.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Bengals 16 at Browns 21

No Joe Burrow in this one, but we got one play of Ja’Marr Chase so he could break the team’s single-season receiving record. I know it’s 17 games now but come on... HE’S A ROOKIE! He took a bubble screen 24 yards then promptly took a seat on the bench to get ready for playoff time in Cincinnati. I can’t believe I’m typing that.

On the Browns side, Jarvis Landry was very good, six passes for 75 yards and a TD. Jacob Phillips was hurt almost the whole year, but went out strong with a team-leading nine tackles with a sack and two pass breakups. Grant Delpit added three tackles and Greedy Williams broke up a pass.

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Packers 30 at Lions 37

Michael Brockers had one tackle.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Titans 28 at Texans 25

Kristian Fulton had two tackles for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Racey McMath played but didn’t record a catch. Houston does not have any former LSU players, but there’s a very good chance that’s where we see Derek Stingley end up this April.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Colts 11 at Jaguars 26

K’Lavon Chaisson is on the COVID list so there were no LSU players in this game. At least the Jags have an excuse. Colts... this is what happens when you go through a whole season thinking you’ll be fine without any LSU players. Disaster strikes. Everybody saw it, you have to own it. It’s on you to fix it next year.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Bears 17 at Vikings 31

Justin Jefferson came into this game needing 123 yards to break Randy Moss’ Vikings single-season receiving record. According to the broadcast he was “begging” for more targets on the sideline. It took until the fourth quarter, but they finally got him some targets!

Justin Jefferson with a 45-yard touchdown reception to push his total for the day to 81 yards.



Started the day 123 yards shy of the Minnesota Vikings’ season record 1,632 by Randy Moss in 2003.pic.twitter.com/e0c98LI8C0 — Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) January 9, 2022

A few drives later with Jets only needing 17 more yards, he came up WIDE OPEN on a touchdown that was enough yards for the record, AND gave the Vikings the lead!

There’s just one catch...... Kirk Cousins threw it to the other side of the field.

Justin Jefferson wide open for a walk-in 21-yard TD but Kirk’s a hater so JJ ends up 17 yards short of Randy Moss’ record smh pic.twitter.com/3wZohE1F5d — (@yeahnoshitdude) January 9, 2022

Well that’s a bummer. 107 yards on five catches with a TD is fantastic efficiency, but they really could’ve given Jets more than seven targets on a day when they weren’t playing for anything. After the game Mike Zimmer said they’re playing for wins, not records. That’s fair, but, like I said... you’re out of the playoffs already. Play for records and do something fun! Zimmer isn’t the Vikings coach anymore so I guess it’s not a big deal.

But there is one more cool thing this game gave us: Patrick Peterson’s first interception of the season being a 66-yard TD return!

I can’t tell you how disappointed I am he didn’t hit the Heisman pose at the end.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Washington 22 at Giants 7

Saahdiq Charles didn’t play sot there’s nothing here. I’m gonna miss you, Washington Football Team. Whatever shit Dan Snyder comes up with next won’t be anywhere as endearing as you were for a brief moment.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Jets 10 at Bills 27

Reid Ferguson long snapped those boys into the playoffs for a third straight year.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Patriots 24 at Dolphins 33

Davon Godchaux had seven tackles and Jalen Mills had three. Mac Jones turning into a pumpkin this past month just to ensure Ja’Marr wins OROY is very appreciated. Thank you Mac!

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Panthers 17 at Buccaneers 41

For the third straight week Kevin Minter out-tackled Devin White. I’m not mad, it’s cool! Just very unexpected. Minter had seven to White’s three. Cyril Grayson left this game with a hamstring injury. Hopefully we get to see him and Leonard Fournette in the playoffs next week. Hope fully we also get to see a competent OC and QB get Terrace Marshall the ball next season.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Saints 30 at Falcons 20

Russell Gage was the only pulse on an otherwise rotting Falcons offense. Nine catches for 126 yards and a TD made this one look much closer than it was. Kwon Alexander added three tackles and Will Clapp got a bit more playing time here and there.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Seahawks 38 at Cardinals 30

Since the Seahawks had one last unexpected offensive explosion I’m gonna assume Ethan Pocic and Damien Lewis were a big part of that. Good job boys! Way to finish strong!

NFLSU Score: 2/10

49ers 27 at Rams 24 (OT)

Arden Key continued his tradition of getting one tackle per game and it being a sack. Sure he only got .5 credit, but he got home. Odell Beckham only caught two passes for 18 yards. Next Monday he’ll play just the second playoff game of his illustrious career. Andrew Whitworth will play his 12th.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Chargers 32 at Raiders 35 (OT)

Never before have I seen NFL Twitter united on such a common front as rooting for this game to end in a tie so both teams could make the playoffs. God DAMMIT we were so close. If you didn’t watch this game, please go watch the highlights. I promise it’s worth it.

As for our angle, Foster Moreau had two catches for 50 yards. The first one was a critical long one on the opening drive, but he fumbled at the end and got an extremely lucky bounce out of bounds. However, he was a key blocker on some critical Raiders runs throughout the game. Though he doesn’t always show up in the stat sheet, he is a key cog in that offense.

On the Chargers side, Breiden Fehoko got good playing time and got one tackle. But sadly his season is over because his dumbass coach called a timeout for some reason.

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth couldn't believe that Chargers head coach Brandon Staley called a timeout with 38 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/1LyfA7yYXv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 10, 2022

NFLSU Score: 5/10