Women’s Hoops Blasts Auburn 76-48

Fresh off a hard fought but ultimately futile effort Thursday night versus South Carolina, the LSU women’s basketball team (15-2, 3-1) took out all its frustration on Auburn (8-6, 0-3) 76-48 Sunday afternoon.

“I thought the shoot around at nine o’clock this morning was excellent,” Kim Mulkey said. “Sweating. Getting after it. Excited to be back on that floor. They’re just growing up before your eyes.”

Sunday was the type of blowout you normally see during non-conference play but LSU made easy work of the Tigers thanks to a 26-8 first quarter. Khayla Pointer got off to a quick start scoring nine of her 24 points in the first; she recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

The second and third quarters were more competitive. LSU won the second quarter 14-13 and the third 21-20, but the fourth quarter is when the Tigers left Auburn in the dust with a 15-7 advantage.

LSU’s defense was as good as we’ve seen all season long. The Tigers held Auburn 24 percent shooting overall and only gave up one three pointer. LSU also blocked nine shots and stole the ball 10 times.

The Tigers whipped LSU on the glass to the tune of 50-35. They also pounded Auburn in the paint with 42 points and shared the ball well; LSU had 29 made baskets and 13 assists.

To date LSU is 7-0 away from the PMAC. The Tigers are 3-0 in true road games and have already won two conference games away from home. And despite losing against South Carolina, LSU actually moved from #13 to #12 in this week’s AP Poll.

“You’ve got to go on the road if you want to be a good team and you’ve got to steal some victories,” Mulkey said. “We’ve done that. We’ve gone on the road and we’ve won two (in the SEC). Now what we’ve got to do is we’ve got to protect home court.”

LSU will have two chances to protect home court this week. Thursday night LSU will host Missouri—the only team to defeat South Carolina this year—and Vanderbilt Sunday afternoon.

Thursday night’s game against Missouri will tip off at 7:00 and can be streamed on SEC Network+.