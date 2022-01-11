Kevin Faulk Elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former LSU running back Kevin Faulk was voted into the College Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022 which was announced on Monday.

“All praise goes to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Faulk said. “This is an honor that wouldn’t be possible without my great teammates, coaches and everyone who helped me along the way. It’s a tremendous honor, but for me it was a team effort. I’m so humbled and honored to be included among the great list of players and coaches in the Hall of Fame Class for 2022.”

Faulk is still the SEC leader in all-purpose yards with 6,883. He also holds numerous LSU records including career rushing yards (4,577), rushing touchdowns (46), 100-yard games (22), and the single game all-purpose yards mark (376).

Faulk may be the most important recruit in LSU history. We hear so many times from LSU’s head football coaches—be it Nick Saban, Les Miles, Ed Orgeron, or now Brian Kelly—that building a fence around Louisiana is a top priority. Faulk was the one who made it cool for Louisiana kids to stay home and play for the Tigers.

After leaving LSU, Faulk was drafted in the second round by the New England Patriots where he enjoyed a 13-year career. Faulk won three Super Bowls with New England and is the franchise’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards; Faulk was inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame in 2016.

Upon retiring Faulk got into coaching. He was the head coach at his alma mater Carencro before spending four years at LSU, the past two as the Tigers’ running backs coach.

Faulk is the 11th former Tiger player to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame joining Gus Tinsley, Ken Kavanaugh, Abe Mickal, Doc Fenton, Tommy Casanova, Billy Cannon, Jerry Stovall, Charles Alexander, Bert Jones, and Glenn Dorsey. Four former coaches are also in the hall.

Faulk and the other members of the class of 2022 will be inducted on December 6 in Atlanta.