Dwight McGlothern Entering Transfer Portal

LSU has basically no corners

By Zach Junda
Arkansas v LSU Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU got an unpleasant surprise Tuesday afternoon as rising junior corner back Dwight McGolthern reportedly entered his name into the NCAA Transfer portal.

The news was first reported by On3 sports and then confirmed by Brody Miller.

If there was one position LSU couldn’t afford any more attrition it was corner and if McGlothern does indeed leave, LSU will be down to just two scholarship cornerbacks (three if you include signee Laterrance Welch.)

McGlothern has been a solid player for LSU over the past two seasons. He played in 10 games this past season and recorded 32 tackles, six pass break ups, and returned an interception for a touchdown in LSU’s win over Florida.

With Derek Stingley and Cordale Flott going pro and Elias Ricks transferring, McGlothern was a shoo-in to be LSU’s No. 1 corner on the 2022 depth chart. But McGlothern was not available for LSU’s 42-20 loss in the Texas Bowl for whatever reason and now it appears he is on his way out of Baton Rouge.

We’ve said for weeks that corner will be a pressing need for Brian Kelly and the coaching staff. Today’s news makes it an even bigger focus.

