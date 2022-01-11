Dwight McGlothern Entering Transfer Portal

LSU got an unpleasant surprise Tuesday afternoon as rising junior corner back Dwight McGolthern reportedly entered his name into the NCAA Transfer portal.

The news was first reported by On3 sports and then confirmed by Brody Miller.

#LSU corner Dwight McGlothern has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @TheAthletic has learned.



McGlothern grew into a clear starting cornerback as Derek Stingley and Eli Ricks went down. Was the only starting CB expected to return. LSU now likely replacing all starting CBs. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) January 11, 2022

If there was one position LSU couldn’t afford any more attrition it was corner and if McGlothern does indeed leave, LSU will be down to just two scholarship cornerbacks (three if you include signee Laterrance Welch.)

In the span of just a few weeks LSU loses Derek Stingley, Eli Ricks, Cordale Flott, and Dwight McGlothern. Never mind the fact Cam Lewis and Darren Evans are out of eligibility. DBU= Down Bad University — And the Valley Hoops (@ATVShook) January 11, 2022

McGlothern has been a solid player for LSU over the past two seasons. He played in 10 games this past season and recorded 32 tackles, six pass break ups, and returned an interception for a touchdown in LSU’s win over Florida.

With Derek Stingley and Cordale Flott going pro and Elias Ricks transferring, McGlothern was a shoo-in to be LSU’s No. 1 corner on the 2022 depth chart. But McGlothern was not available for LSU’s 42-20 loss in the Texas Bowl for whatever reason and now it appears he is on his way out of Baton Rouge.

We’ve said for weeks that corner will be a pressing need for Brian Kelly and the coaching staff. Today’s news makes it an even bigger focus.