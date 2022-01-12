Tigers Add Two Transfer DBs

When rising junior cornerback Dwight McGlothern entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal Tuesday afternoon, reloading the secondary became an even bigger point of emphasis for Brian Kelly and staff.

Tuesday evening the first steps towards reloading the Tiger secondary happened as it was announced that former Arkansas safety Joe Foucha and Louisiana-Lafayette corner Mekhi Garner would both be transferring to LSU.

Foucha is a Louisiana natives, while Garner is from Texas. Foucha, out of the New Orleans area, was the No. 25 player in the state back in the 2018 recruiting cycle. Garner doesn’t have much of a recruiting profile on 247 but spent 2018 at Navarro College before going D1.

Foucha was one of Arkansas’s team captains this past season and had 72 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, and five pass breakups. Garner started all 13 of ULL’s games and had 31 tackles and eight pass breakups.

Foucha will be a fifth year senior while Garner will be a fourth year junior this upcoming season.