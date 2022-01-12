Gamethread: #12 LSU vs. Florida, 6:00 P.M., ESPN2

Fresh off a week where LSU knocked off two top-20 opponents at home, the Tigers (14-1, 2-1) take their show on the road hoping to have a better result than their trip to Auburn.

In LSU’s way is a reeling Florida Gators team (9-5, 0-2) that is desperate to pick up its first conference win. Florida opened up conference play against Alabama and Auburn and lost both games by double digits.

If there’s ever a moment for Florida to protect home court, it’ll be Wednesday night as LSU will be without senior point guard Xavier Pinson. Pinson left Saturday’s win over Tennessee with a scary knee injury that was deemed a sprain.

Florida head coach Mike White has had great success since coming to Florida. White is 7-3 against LSU but Will Wade is responsible for two of those three losses. LSU-Florida has typically been a back and forth affair since White took over as seven of those 10 games were decided by six points or fewer.

One of those such games was last season as Florida beat LSU in the O’Connell Center 83-79.