Gamethread: #12 LSU vs. Missouri, 7:00 P.M., SEC Network+

Fresh off of handing Auburn a thorough beatdown, the No. 12 ranked LSU women’s basketball team (15-2, 3-1) are back inside the PMAC for the first of a two game homestand.
First up, LSU will welcome in Missouri (13-3, 2-1) a team who has been able to do something no other team across women’s college hoops has done: beat #1 South Carolina. While the Tigers aren’t yet in the AP Top 25, they have been receiving more and more votes as the season has progressed. A second win over a top-15 opponent would surely vault Mizzou into the poll.
Now that being said, Missouri and LSU have two other common opponents: Auburn and Missouri State. LSU beat Missouri State by 10 while the other Tigers lost by 28; LSU beat Auburn by 28 while Missouri had to eek out a win in overtime. History is also on LSU’s side as LSU is 11-4 against Missouri and have won the last five in Baton Rouge.
LSU is one of the best offensive teams in the SEC; Missouri allows the third most points in the conference. What the Tigers do well though is shoot it from deep. Missouri takes about 20 threes a game and is second in the SEC in three point percentage (37.6). Missouri also has Alijah Blackwell who is the leading rebounder in the conference grabbing nearly 13 boards a game. Think back to the South Carolina game where Aliyah Boston dominated LSU to the tune of 18 points and 19 rebounds; if LSU hasn’t learned their lesson it could be another tough night.
“We’ve got to be very tuned in to matchups defensively on who’s in the game,” Kim Mulkey said.
