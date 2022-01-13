Greg Brooks Transferring to LSU

For the second day in a row the LSU secondary gets some much needed reinforcements from its neighbor to the north.

Former Arkansas cornerback Greg Brooks Jr., took to Twitter Thursday evening to announce he would be transferring to LSU. Brooks, a Louisiana native, is the second former Razorback DB to announce he would be transferring to LSU joining Joe Foucha.

Really From That Bayou This That Alligator Walk! IM COMING HOME!!#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/YDDJf0fLXE — GregoryBrooks. (@Gbrooks5_) January 13, 2022

Brooks is a native of Harvey, Louisiana and has ample experience. Through three seasons he’s appeared in 34 games and intercepted four passes while breaking up another 12. Coming out of Westgate High in 2019 Brooks was a low four-star prospect, No. 16 in the state of Louisiana and No. 36 at his position.

Brooks should be a day one starter at corner upon his arrival to campus. LSU currently only has two corners on scholarship, Raydarious Jones and Damarius McGhee. He’s a bit on the smaller side than what LSU’s used to having at corner (5’11, 185), but he without a doubt fills a need.