Noah Cain Transferring to LSU

The transfer portal has been working overtime for Brian Kelly and staff as LSU has brought in its fourth transfer in the past two days.

Thursday night former Penn State running back Noah Cain tweeted he would be transferring to LSU.

Say my prayers, so I’m protected as soon as I walk in. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/i45uGxInMT — Noah Cain (@therealnoahcain) January 14, 2022

Cain, a Baton Rouge native that finished his high school career at IMG Academy, was a former four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle. Cain was a top-100 prospect in the class of 2019 and the No. 6 running back (for context he was behind John Emery but ahead of Tyrion Davis-Price).

Cain had an up and down career at Penn State. He hit the ground running as a freshman with 443 yards and eight touchdowns as a backup. But Cain couldn’t build off his freshman year as a sophomore because of a season ending injury suffered during Penn State’s first drive of the 2020 season.

Cain’t clearly struggled this past season coming off his injury. He carried the ball a career high 106 times but could only manage 350 yards (3.3 yards per carry compared to 5.3 as a freshman) and only scored four touchdowns. He did, however, become more of a threat in the passing game, catching a career high 19 passes for 114 yards.

Cain is the fourth player to transfer to LSU in two days and the third from Louisiana joining Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks. Cain joins a running back room that is suddenly quite crowded with Tre Bradford rejoining the team midway through this past season and John Emery reportedly staying with the program.