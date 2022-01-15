Kyren Lacy Transferring to LSU; Devonta Lee Transferring Out

We had two more transfer portal transactions come across the wire Friday.

Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Kyren Lacy announced on Twitter he would be transferring to LSU, while Devonta Lee has reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal.

I Got to comfortable!!! It’s time to take this up a notch!! Why not do it in Da Boot!! #GeauxTigers!!! @G_Sportz pic.twitter.com/WvItPZ2ExU — Kyren Lacy (@alltimegreattt) January 14, 2022

Lacy is the seventh player LSU has added via the portal and the second from ULL. Lacy, like incoming transfers Greg Brooks, Joe Foucha, and Noah Cain, is a Louisiana native.

Over the past two seasons Lacy has caught 50 passes for 668 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was Louisiana-Lafayette’s leading receiver in touchdown grabs with six this past season. Lacy was a three-star prospect in the 247 composite, but 247 Sports held him in higher regard as a four-star player and the No. 12 player in Louisiana.

Lacy will add some depth to a wide receiver room that has now lost five players with the inclusion of Devonta Lee. Lee joins Koy Moore, Trey Palmer, Deion Smith, and Alex Adams as receivers to have left the program.

Lee came to LSU as a four-star prospect, the No. 8 athlete in the country and the No. 10 prospect in Louisiana. But Lee could never find a position he truly fit in while at LSU bouncing back and forth between offense and defense. Lee played wide receiver in 2019 where he caught two passes, moved to linebacker in 2020 and did not record any statistics, and then played a kind of tight end/receiver role last season. Lee caught nine passes this past season and scored his first career touchdown against Central Michigan.