NFLSU: Burrow, Chase Lead Bengals to First Playoff Win in 31 Years

Stop me when you’ve heard this before: Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were awesome in a playoff game.

That was exactly the case Saturday evening in Cincinnati as Burrow and Chase helped lead the Bengals to its first playoff win in 31 years over the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19.

Burrow was a cool 24-34 for 244 yards, two touchdowns and zero picks in his NFL playoff debut. Chase led all receivers with nine catches for 116 yards.

In what felt like an homage to the 2020 CFP National Championship game, Burrow’s first career playoff touchdown looked eerily similar to the throw he made to Thad Moss to put LSU ahead of Clemson.

Burrow’s second touchdown, on the other hand, looked like an early score he threw to Justin Jefferson against Florida.

Chase meanwhile set a Bengals franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game with 116.

I know And the Valley Shook is an LSU website first and foremost but this site, hell seemingly all of Baton Rouge if not the entire state of Louisiana, seems to be all aboard the Bengals bandwagon and it’s all because of 9 and 1.

Two years ago Cincinnati had the worst record in the NFL; a little over a year ago Burrow’s promising rookie season went up in smoke because of an ACL tear. Now look at them: AFC North champions and they just won their first playoff game since 1991. Y’all I wasn’t alive in 1991.

Two years ago Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase changed what we thought an LSU offense could look like. Now the magic they captured in 2019 has translated to the NFL and it’s changing the very core of the Cincinnati Bengals’ franchise.

Who Dey, y’all.