Cortez Hankton Named Wide Receivers Coach

Brian Kelly’s first on field coaching staff has finally been fulfilled as former Georgia assistant Cortez Hankton is joining the staff as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

“Cortez is a tremendous coach who has developed outstanding receivers everywhere he’s been,” Kelly said. “He understands what it takes to win at the highest level having spent the past seven years in the SEC. Our players will benefit from Cortez and all that he has to offer on the field and off the field. The experience he brings to our program will help create a championship culture at LSU.”

Hankton, a New Orleans native, joined Kirby Smart’s staff in 2018 as receivers coach before being promoted to passing game coordinator in 2019. This season, Georgia led the SEC in yards per play and passing efficiency. Prior to Georgia Hankton coached receivers at Dartmouth and Vanderbilt.

At Georgia Hankton coached three future pros—Mecole Hardman, Terry Goodwin, and Riley Ridley—and helped George Pickens earn a spot on the SEC’s All-Freshman team in 2019. Pickens declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and is projected to be a second round pick.

With the addition of Hankton, Kelly has hired four coaches with ties to Louisiana. Hankton is a graduate of Saint Augustine and should help strengthen the New Orleans area recruiting pipeline.

Hankton had quite the playing career, setting career receiving records at Texas Southern. He was also a two-time All-SWAC selection before spending six years in the NFL, four with Jacksonville, one with Minnesota, and one with Tampa Bay.