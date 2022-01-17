LSU Adds Two More Transfers

The LSU football program has continued to work the transfer portal and the Tigers have now added two more players to the 2022 roster.

Former Virginia linebacker West Weeks and former Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett both announced they would be transferring to LSU.

Weeks is coming off a freshman season where he racked up 31 tackles and a sack. Weeks did break his leg in Virginia’s regular season finale against Virginia Tech and his status for spring practices is still up in the air. Weeks was a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class and comes from the same high school as former LSU quarterback Max Johnson and one-time LSU commit Jake Johnson.

Bramblett is so far the first Notre Dame player to follow Kelly to LSU. Bramblett averaged 44 yards per punt last season with a long of 72. He also had 16 punts downed inside the 20. Bramblett will be a senior this upcoming season so hopefully that won’t deter rising sophomore punter Peyton Todd and he’ll be ready to take over the job in 2023.