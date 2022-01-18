NFLSU Wild Card Weekend Recap

The playoffs are underway and LSU Tigers have their fingerprints all over them. Let’s break it down!

Raiders 19 at Bengals 26

I’m not gonna pretend like you didn’t watch this game so I’ll just get right into it. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase just led the Cincinnati Bengals to a playoff win. The last time the Bengals won a playoff game LSU had just hired Curely Hallman. Winning a playoff game is always a pretty big accomplishment for a second-year QB, but Burrow has already thrown the monkey clean off the franchise’s back. He’s still so young but has still already exceeded his franchise savior expectations.

Joe Burrow went to LSU, a QB graveyard, and had the best passing season in college football history. Now he has won a Cincinnati Bengals playoff game in his first try.



His powers are unlike anything we have ever seen before. — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) January 16, 2022

Burrow went 24-34 for 244 yards and 2 TDs and 0 INTs in his playoff debut. Those seem like solid numbers, but remember Burrow was averaging 7 total TDs per playoff game dating back to his LSU days, so we’ll see if he picks up the pace next week.

Ja’Marr Chase caught nine passes for 116 yards and added 23 yards on three carries. The dynamic duo will play in Nashville last week. They played in Nashville two years ago and uh... yeah it was every bit as dominant as you remember.

END 3Q: #LSU 59, #Vanderbilt 31

QB Joe Burrow: 24-33 for 399 yds + 6 TDs

WR Ja'Marr Chase: 10 rec for 229 yds + 4 TDs

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 14 carries for 106 yds + 1 TD — Emily Villere Dixon (@emilyvdixon) September 21, 2019

Foster Moreau didn’t catch a pass for the Raiders, but played a ton of snaps as a blocker. One one play he was tasked with blocking Trey Hendrickson. The Raiders are currently searching for a new head coach and GM, who hopefully won’t make Moreau do that again.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Patriots 17 at Bills 47

Reid Ferguson long snapped seven times. Every single one of them was for an extra point. Davon Godchaux had one tackle. I don’t know if the city of Buffalo is still standing.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Eagles 15 at Buccaneers 31

No Leonard Fournette or Cyril Grayson made the Bucs offensive possessions boring, but Devin White had five tackles and Kevin Minter added two. The Eagles did not take my advice to play JaCoby Stevens or Kary Vincent Jr. and look what happened.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

49ers 23 at Cowboys 17

La’el Collins had an awfully long day at the office. It’ll be interesting to see what Dallas does with him this offseason. Arden Key had his weekly one tackle per game, but it wasn’t a sack this time. That’s too bad.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Steelers 21 at Chiefs 42

This was a much bigger dud than expected. Clyde Edwards-Helaire sat out again with an injured shoulder, Darrel Williams was benched early after a fumble led to a Steelers TD and somehow Tyrann Mathieu didn’t have ONE tackle! Against all odds, Trai Turner was probably the best Tiger on the field this night. That’s weird!

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Cardinals 11 at Rams 34

In his eighth NFL season, Odell Beckham Jr finally won a playoff game, catching four passes for 54 yards and a TD. He and Andrew Whitworth head to Tampa for the next chapter of two very long and different championship chases. Rashard Lawrence also notched a tackle for the Cardinals.

NFLSU Score: 5/10