What to Watch for: Under Armour All-American Game

While the Texas Bowl is still a few days away, there is a football game with some significance for LSU happening this weekend.

The 2022 Under Armour All-American Game will kickoff at 2:00 P.M. and feature some future LSU Tigers. In total, five signees are playing in the game; the future Tigers playing Sunday are as follows:

Bo Bordelon (OT)

Will Campbell (OT)

Walker Howard (QB)

Emery Jones (OG)

Laterrance Welch (CB)

Some of these players have impressed this week in Orlando. Here’s what 247 had to say about Emery Jones’s week:

The LSU signee has been a consistent performer this week. He is a strong player with a powerful base. Once he got his hands on defenders, it was tough for them to disengage from him. He can play either guard spot and might be able to get a look at right tackle. Light on his feet for a big man and can re-direct with not a lot of bad weight on him. He has a lot of upside

Will Campbell also got a shoutout from 247

In addition to Jones, another LSU offensive line signee Will Campbell had a nice session in one-on-ones.

But the biggest reason for possibly tuning into the All-American Game isn’t for the players that are already committed to LSU, but those who may be joining.

There’s two targets on LSU’s board playing in Sunday’s showcase event: five-star linebacker Harold Perkins from outside the Houston area, and high four-star safety Jacoby Matthews from Ponchatoula.

Perkins is the No. 5 overall player in the entire 2022 recruiting cycle and is a New Orleans native and still has family in Louisiana. But while he’s a hometown kid and plays at a position of need, Perkins said he has yet to speak to new head football coach Brian Kelly.

It’s certainly disappointing to hear but the only silver lining is Perkins will apparently sign in February. So if Perkins commits elsewhere—and all signs point toward Texas A&M—perhaps Kelly and his nearly completed staff can put the press on Perkins.

Speaking of signing in February, that’s exactly what Matthews is planning on doing. Matthews if you’ll remember was at one time committed to LSU before backing off in July. A&M and Alabama were thought to be the leader for Matthews (hello NIL) but LSU has really made up some ground the past few weeks. Matthews was supposed to sign in December but after meeting Kelly, he announced on his Twitter he would be waiting till February.

“He said that he’s gonna be recruiting me and after my season we’ll meet more in person a few times and talk more,” Mathews said in an interview with Geaux247. “He wants to build a relationship and he has made it clear that he wants me in purple and gold.”

Matthews is the No. 36 player in the entire country, fourth ranked safety, and third in Louisiana behind Will Campbell and Walker Howard. Our friends at 247 say LSU’s a slight favorite to land his signature next month.

Keep it locked here in case of any post-New Year’s Day fireworks.