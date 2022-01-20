Tigers Add Two Transfer Linemen

One of the hall marks of the Brian Kelly era at Notre Dame was their play at the line of scrimmage and the new LSU head football coach has added players on both sides of the line.

East Tennessee State offensive lineman Tre’Mond Shorts and Missouri defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo both announced they would be transferring to LSU.

Shorts comes to LSU as a full grown man. Standing 6’4” and 326 pounds, Shorts was an FCS All-American and can play just about any position along the offensive line. As of this moment I would think he inherits Ed Ingram’s vacated left guard role but watch for him possibly taking the center job if Charles Turner’s not up to the task. Shorts, 23, only has one year of eligibility remaining.

Wingo, on the other hand, has three years of eligibility remaining as a rising sophomore. Wingo is coming off an selection to the SEC’s All-Freshman team where he had 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and even returned an interception for a touchdown. Wingo was the No. 8 player in the state of Missouri for the class of 2021 and played at DeSmet High which is where new LSU corners coach Robert Steeples was formerly the head coach at.

With 13 players having signed their letters of intent and 11 more transferring, LSU has used 24 spots in its 2022 recruiting class. They can add eight more players be it recruits, transfers or JUCO players.

The 2022 recruiting cycle is drawing to a close as February 2 is national signing day.