Gamethread: #13 LSU vs. #24 Tennessee, 5:00 P.M., ESPN

If you’re not too preoccupied by Bengals-Titans, the #13 LSU men’s basketball team (15-3, 3-3) looks to snap a two-game losing streak on Rocky Top against #24 Tennessee (12-5, 3-3).

The two met earlier this month in Baton Rouge where LSU was victorious 79-67. The Tennessee game is also when LSU lost senior point guard Xavier Pinson to a knee sprain and Pinson will miss his fourth consecutive game. Darius Days is reportedly probable after missing Wednesday’s game against Alabama with a knee injury.

LSU’s dropped two straight games, blowing the Arkansas game last Saturday and fighting valiantly Wednesday night against Alabama. One game won’t make or break LSU’s season but the longer this losing streak goes the more work LSU will need to do climb back up the SEC standings.

LSU has actually been away from Baton Rouge for most of this week. Weather prevented the Tigers from flying home after Wednesday’s game and the team decided to fly to Knoxville on Thursday.

Boot Up!