Jarrick Bernard-Converse Transferring to LSU

The 2022 LSU football roster is slowly but surely building up its numbers and the coaching staff may have just added its most impactful new face yet.

Former Oklahoma State corner Jarrick Bernard-Converse announced on Twitter he would spend his final year of eligibility in Baton Rouge.

Bernard-Converse is the 12th player transferring to LSU and the fifth originally from the state of Louisiana. Bernard-Converse is from the Shreveport area and played at Evangel Christian Academy.

A former three-star prospect, Bernard-Converse had quite a career in Stillwater. He started 47 games the past four seasons (46 consecutively) and was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection this past season for the Cowboys who ended the year as Big 12 and Fiesta Bowl champions.

In his career Bernard-Converse has tallied 195 tackles—7.5 for loss— 24 passes defensed, four sacks and a pair of interceptions. He almost certainly slides into LSU’s No. 1 corner slot on the 2022 depth chart.

LSU’s cornerback depth was in dire straits once Dwight McGlothern entered his name into the transfer portal and Cordale Flott went pro. Give credit to Brian Kelly and his staff for going out and trying to replenish the position with a pair of veteran corners like Bernard-Converse and Mekhi Williams-Garner.