Women’s Hoops Rallies Past Kentucky 78-69

After a tough week last week where LSU (18-4, 6-3) lost a pair of road games, the Tigers were back inside the PMAC and used a big fourth quarter to pull out a win over Kentucky (9-9, 2-6).

Trailing 53-48 heading into the fourth quarter, LSU nearly doubled up Kentucky with a 30-16 scoring advantage and closed the game hitting nine of their final 11 shots. Khayla Pointer was a big reason why, scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter. Pointer would lead all players with 28 points scored.

Alexis Morris also had a big game with 20 points and played all 40 minutes. Jailin Cherry had a hot hand shooting knocking down 5-11 shots en route to an 11 point effort; Cherry also managed to stuff the boxscore with six rebounds, six assists, and three steals; and Faustine Aifuwa flirted with a double-double, going for 14 points and eight rebounds.

The win was also a milestone for Kim Mulkey as she won her 650th career game, making her the fastest coach in D1 basketball history—men or women—to reach the mark.

“Timing is everything,” Mulkey said. “We went to Florida, we battled, and we came up short. We went to Arkansas, we didn’t play well. We have to give credit to Arkansas. I told them we had to come home and just keep doing what we have been doing.”

The comeback win was massive for LSU as it keeps their hopes at hosting rounds one and two of the NCAA Tournament alive. Remember this year the women’s tournament is allowing the top 16 seeds to host and LSU checked in at No. 12 this week in the NCAA’s women’s basketball committee rankings.

The women’s team actually gets a good long break as the Tigers won’t be back on the floor until next Monday, February 7 against Ole Miss. They’ll certainly need the time off because that week LSU will play three games (@ Ole Miss, vs. Georgia, @ Texas A&M) in a span of six days.