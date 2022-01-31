Baseball Lands Four on Preseason All-American List

As January draws to a close that means only one thing in Baton Rouge: first pitch is on the horizon.

The 2022 LSU baseball season is 18 days away and as the numerous polls roll out, so too are the preseason accolades and four Tigers have been named All-Americans by Baseball America.

Sophomore outfielder Dylan Crews, sophomore first baseman Tre’ Morgan, junior infielder Cade Doughty, and incoming transfer Jacob Berry were all honored. The four Tigers were the most by any team.

Crews might be the best baseball player in America. He was the Perfect Game Freshman of the Year last season after hitting .362 and set an LSU freshman record with 18 home runs. He also added 16 doubles, a pair of triples, drove in 42 runs and stole 12 bases just for good measure.

Morgan played amazing defense at first base and wasn’t half bad at the plate. He batted .357 last season and showed hist bat had some pop with 16 doubles, four triples, and six homers. He has good speed as shown by his 16 steals, and made the SEC All-Defensive team at first base.

When Doughty was on last season he would absolutely mash the ball. Doughty hit .308 last year with 11 doubles and 15 home runs. He was the hero in LSU’s regional championship game win over Oregon with a 3-4 effort that included a pair of doubles.

Speaking of guys who can mash, that’s exactly what Jacob Berry did at Arizona under Jay Johnson. Berry hit .352 for Arizona and led the team with 17 home runs and 70 RBIs. Here’s hoping Berry and Johnson, who won the Pac-12 and made the College World Series, can recreate the same amount of success in Baton Rouge this spring.