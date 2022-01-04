What To Watch For: Kansas State and the 2022 Texas Bowl

I’m a big opponent of the idea that there are too many bowls. I think the bowls matter for a lot of these kids, bowl practices are big for development, and they’re fun to watch and bet on during the holiday season, (this line at Draftkings is now KSU -7, if you wanna enjoy this game, maybe put some cash down, see if the Tigers can’t keep it tight).

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

That said for this bowl season there are too many bowls, one too many to be exact, and it’s this one. LSU is looking at starting a walk on QB and has approximately -5 scholarship players available. They fired their coach, hired a very high profile replacement, and the CFP/major bowls have already been played. I cannot imagine the compete level it would require in a student athlete to care about this game. THAT said, games are always fun if you gamble on them.

For Kansas State

The Deuce is Loose

Deuce Vaughn is one of the best running backs in the nation, and the undisputed backbone of Kansas State’s team. Since switching to a predominantly bear and tite fronts in the last half season, LSU has been awfully stout against the run. That said, they do not have their two best run defenders, Damone Clark and Neil Farrell. This could be an opportunity for Deuce Vaughn to show the nation the star back that is hiding in Manhattan.

Collin Klein

Interim OC, and Kansas State hero, Collin Klein has an opportunity to really experiment and expand their offense with bowl practices. They get solid QB Skylar Thompson back and face a depleted defense, so it will be interesting to see what he comes up with.

For LSU

New Faces

The most interesting thing from LSU’s end here is all of the new contributors we will get to see. People like Sage Ryan, Greg Penn, Corey Kiner, and Damarius McGhee from Ed Orgeron’s final class will have their shot to put some things on game tape for the incoming staff. Watch the youth

Who the hell is the quarterback?

Tavion Faulk? Jontre Kirklin? Zach Von Rosenberg?? Who knows, and who knows how they construct an offense around it, weird and fun to watch if you’re a member of the Sickos Committee. Kansas State’s defense is quite good, so this might be ugly.

One last ride for Daronte Blitz

Daronte Jones has done a good job since getting the keys to what was still a talented defense. It’s still incredibly limited, but I’m interested to see what he came up with after a full bowl practice season. After all, we saw what he did with a bye week.