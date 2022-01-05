NFLSU Week 17 Recap

A long 2021 LSU Football season is finally over, but some of the best players to ever wear purple and gold still have some big football games to play. Let’s break down a WILD Week 16 for NFLSU.

Falcons 15 at Bills 29

Deion Jones had eight tackles and Russell Gage caught 3 passes for 50 yards in the snow. It took 17 weeks for the Falcons to be eliminated from the playoffs. That’s way too long. We gotta get that done much quicker next year.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Giants 3 at Bears 29

No LSU players played in this game, but I encourage you to go read the entire transcript of Gitans head coach Joe Judge’s mostly unprompted 11-minute rant after losing game No. 22 in two seasons.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Chiefs 31 at Bengals 34

Here’s what I said about the Bengals game last week:

“Burrow has been fantastic in the NFL, but this was LSU Burrow like we had never seen him ... While the Bengals have yet to clinch a playoff spot, they have secured a winning season just two years after going 2-14. Joe Burrow is living up to the hype.”

How did Burrow follow up this performance? Going 30-39 for 446 yards and 4 TDs against the two-time defending AFC Champions. Oh and the Cincinnati Bengals are AFC North champions after finishing last the last three years.

So the best quarterback in LSU history is quickly cementing himself as one of the NFL’s best. We all knew that was inevitable? So how’s the best wide receiver in LSU history doing in the pros? I’d let you judge for yourself but I’m worried SB Nation will censor this highlight video because it is NSFW.

Burrow and Chase have had some memorable games together, but Week 17 might have been their finest moment yet. @joeyb | @Real10jayy__ | @Bengals pic.twitter.com/3Ge5ClQGi7 — NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase had more RECEIVING yards than PATRICK MAHOMES had PASSING YARDS!!! And Mahomes had a game that would be considered a great game for basically every QB in the league. Want a more balanced NFLSU diet? Darrel Williams had 107 yards and two rushing TDs. Tyrann Mathieu also added six tackles and was harassing Burrow all day. I’m so mad at the Steelers for hurting Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s shoulder and robbing us of one of the greatest NFLSU games of all time.

You’ve been living under a rock if you haven’t seen all the love Burrow and Chase have gotten from football media everywhere. With the AFC North secured, the real challenge now lies straight ahead for the Tigers of the North. No team in the NFL has gone longer without a playoff win than the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow became the best college QB ever at a school known for being a QB graveyard. What happened in the past doesn’t matter. Joe Burrow was drafted first overall to win championships, but that starts with one game. We’ll all be watching two weeks from now.

NFLSU Score: 10/10

Raiders 23 at Colts 20

Foster Moreau had one catch for nine yards. He’s done a solid job filling in for the injured Darren Waller, but hopefully the Raiders can get him back for a huge win-and-in game this Sunday night.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Jaguars 10 at Patriots 50

Jalen Mills had four tackles and two pass breakups and Davon Godcahux added two tackles. Look, Jacksonville is the most dysfunctional organization by a mile and none of this is Trevor Lawrence’s fault. BUT it is wild when you realize he has thrown three fewer TDs and 12 MORE INTs than Joe Burrow did in his injury-shortened rookie season. I hope they figure it out because it’s tough to watch right now.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Buccaneers 28 at Jets 24

While all this game’s discourse has been about THAT Bucs receiver, I’m gonna talk about a different one: FORMER LSU TRACK STAR CYRIL GRAYSON JR CATCHING A GAME-WINNING 38-YARD STRIKE WITH 15 SECONDS LEFT!

With Antonio Brown now done (?) and Chris Godwin injured the defending champs will definitely be relying on the speedy Grayson and a (hopefully) healthy Leonard Fournette in the playoffs. On the other side of the ball Devin White only had two tackles, but Kevin Minter had five!

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Dolphins 3 at Titans 34

Kristian Fulton continues to be a lockdown corner with three tackles and two pass breakups. He doesn’t catch many passes but Racey McMath has received plenty of snaps as a blocker in the Tennessee offense. They’ll be the AFC’s one seed with a win in Houston this Sunday, so keep an eye out for both of these guys.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Eagles 20 at Washington 16

JaCoby Stevens was active for the first time in his NFL career and made a tackle on special teams. The Eagles also clinched a playoff berth the same day.

Saahdiq Charles probably also played. I’m sorry, it’s January 2022 and I don’t feel like looking up snap counts for the Washington Football Team.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Rams 20 at Ravens 19

Odell Beckham hasn’t really exploded since joining the Rams, but he’s caught a touchdown in six out of eight games, including a clutch game-winner in Baltimore Sunday. Right before that TD he snagged a pass on a crucial fourth down to keep the game alive.

OBJ makes a HUGE catch.



: #LARvsBAL on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/ycKJdtskfG — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

Between him and Andrew Whitworth, I still maintain the Rams are a fun LSU bandwagon playoff team. Patrick Queen only had one tackle for the Ravens.

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Broncos 13 at Chargers 34

Lloyd Cushenberry is still doing his best.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Panthers 10 at Saints 18

Kwon Alexander is still a tackling machine, piling up eight along with partial credit on a sack. The Panthers passing game is still an abomination, but Terrace Marshall Jr caught two passes for 16 yards! One was a nice third down conversion! In competent hands we all know he can be a star. Will Clapp also played every snap at center for the Saints and did a mighty fine job considering the level of decimation that unit is facing.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Texans 7 at 49ers 23

It seems like every game Arden Key only has one tackle, but it was a sack. That was the case in this game!

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Cardinals 25 at Cowboys 22

Rashard Lawrence had a tackle and La’el Collins tried preventing them .Good chance we see this exact matchup again in two weeks.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Lions 29 at Seahawks 51

Michael Brockers missed his first game all year due to COVID and Ethan Pocic mauled the Lions defense along with the rest of the Seahawks. It happens!

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Vikings 10 at Packers 37

Justin Jefferson caught six passes for 58 yards from his backup QB. Patrick PE\eterson had four tackles. Green Bay in January is not very fun.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Browns 14 at Steelers 26

Jarvis Landry caught four passes for 43 yards. Grant Delpit led both teams with a whopping 11 tackles. Jacob Phillips added three. Greedy Williams played but didn’t record any stats because that old Steelers QB couldn’t throw the ball more than five yards downfield.

NFLSU Score: 6/10