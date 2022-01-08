Post Game Review: Kansas State

That game was ridiculous, it probably should never have been played. LSU essentially had no players and played a wide receiver at quarterback. LSU has a new coaching staff, some players back, and a fresh start. That fresh start may be hard for a while, but it is sorely needed. That said, take nothing from this game. Nothing but the competition level and fun displayed by Jontre Kirklin. He’s a legend for doing that. Thus, this will really all be about Jontre Kirklin.

Recap

C’mon, this game was a total farce. If you want a drive by drive recap, there’s one on ESPN.

Film Review

Jontre Kirklin was pretty dangerous at times with the ball in his hands. If LSU came out with a better designed/called game plan in the run game, he could’ve had a big day on the ground.

For a receiver this is a damn good ball. He hasn’t played QB in a long time, but Jontre Kirklin can kinda spin it! It’s their 989 concept, which the Bengals now use to generate 9 balls on the sideline to Ja’Marr Chase. Pretty good 9 ball from Kirklin. The guy can legitimately throw the ball. It’s insane to see a wide receiver make throws like this. He can’t really make a read but he’s even a QB so, who cares.

This is an absolute BOMB. This is like 50-55 yards in the air right on the money. For a WR, this is absolutely insane. I’m pretty excited about Chris Hilton too, I loved him as a recruit and it’s a shame he spent most of this year injured. Looking forward to what he does next year.

I had to put this in here, this is one of the best throws of the entire year in college football. Skylar Thompson is legitimately talented, it’s a shame he couldn’t stay healthy and didn’t play in an offense that can properly benefit from his real talent as a passer.