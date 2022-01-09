Cade York Entering 2022 NFL Draft

Junior place kicker Cade York announced in a Twitter post yesterday he would forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Thank You & Forever LSU pic.twitter.com/ov4iG3ZsxF — Cade York (@YorkCade) January 9, 2022

“My career at LSU has been a dream come true and I hope to continue that dream at the next level,” York said. “With that being said, I will be forgoing my senior year to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Baton Rouge will always hold a special place in my heart and I will always bleed purple and gold.”

Kickers don’t typically declare early for the NFL but York, as LSU fans know, is no typical kicker.

For a program that’s consistently had great special teams play, York may be the best kicker in LSU history. He leaves LSU ranking second in points scored (326) and tied for second in field goals made with 54. He of course did all this in three years while the two players in front of him—Colt David (369 points scored) and David Browndyke (61 field goals)—did it in four. Had York stayed he would’ve shattered both records and probably made the new mark untouchable.

He certainly has the strongest leg in LSU history, with a record 15 field goals made from 50 yards and beyond. York made himself an LSU legend in 2020 by hitting a school record 57-yard field goal in heavy fog to upset the then No. 6 Florida Gators.

This past season, York set the Tiger Stadium record for longest field goal by hitting from 55 against McNeese State...which he then promptly broke later on in the same game by hitting from 56. Oh and he made an LSU record 118 consecutive PATs, his last miss coming in 2019.

York is viewed as the top kicker in the 2022 draft class so there’s a good chance he’ll hear his name called in April. LSU signed what is hopefully the heir apparent to York in Nathan Dibert out of Michigan. Dibert is the No. 2 kicker in this year’s recruiting cycle.