Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Florida

The LSU Tigers face a familiar foes down in the swamp as they face the Florida Gators. The Tigers will look to improve to 5-2 as the season has given them a good opportunity here for a confidence building win.

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. Remember these are bold predictions. (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 Take LSU Team Total OVER 24.5 Points

Here we go, with a coaching advantage and another week in the offense, the Tigers will look to stay in this game as long as possible. I do think the Tigers can score here as Florida’s defense is suspect and LSU has the better skill players. The QB’s are about even as Daniels and Richardson have been less than stellar.

Thanks to our friends over at Draft Kings, the line is 24.5 at -105.

2 Kayshon Boutte over 5 catches

A surprising pick here as Boutte has not had the season many fans and coaches had liked. The star receiver has had a rough season and yet still has the second most catches on the team with 17.

So here I would guess he will get involved in this one very early as LSU look to use his speed for lots of YAC and that could increase his workload as he has averaged just 3.6 catches per game. If he is targeted 3-4 times a quarter, we could hit this early as he could se much success vs a soft Florida secondary.

3 LSU’s Defensive Line to have 4+ sacks

One of the best d-lines in the SEC will show up here. Last week they were playing off the back foot almost from the get after a special teams mishap and so this week with a hopefully more buttoned up special teams, they can take their time and rush the passer more effectively.

With Ojulari and Perkins the Tigers could get one out of each of them and that leaves the rest to get two more. This prediction would mean they double their season average per game as that sits at 2.17.

Final score prediction: LSU 28-24 Florida

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions. Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!