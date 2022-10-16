Nola Brothers to Face Each Other in NLCS

The 2022 National League Championship Series will be an all-LSU affair as Austin Nola’s San Diego Padres face younger brother Aaron’s Philadelphia Phillies.

Aaron and Philadelphia knocked out the defending champion Atlanta Braves Saturday; a few hours later Austin and the Padres beat the World Series favorite LA Dodgers. Both Philadelphia and San Diego won their respective series in four games.

Aaron got the win for the Phillies in Game 3 of the series (Friday), throwing six innings with six strikeouts and only surrendering one unearned run.

On Friday Austin went 2-3 at the plate with a single, a double, and also drew a walk.

There’s a good chance the World Series will feature a former Tiger no matter the outcome. Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros have already clinched their ticket to the ALCS, while DJ LeMahieu and the Yankees are currently on the brink of elimination trailing the Cleveland Guardians 2-1 in the best-of-five series.