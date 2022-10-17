5-Star Kailin Chio Commits to LSU

LSU gymnastics lands another major recruit in the class of 2024.

LSU already had a stacked 2024 class with 5-stars Kaliya Lincoln and Konnor McClain and 4-star Lexi Zeiss, but the addition of 5-star Kailin Chio has shot this class to the top of College Gym News’ early rankings.

Chio began her Level 10 and Junior Elite career in 2018 at Gymcats Gymnastics in Henderson, Nevada. She excelled in Level 10 her first year, notching top 100 scores on bars and beam and finishing 2nd on beam and in the all-around in her division at 2018 JO Nationals.

Her results in 2019 and 2020 weren’t terribly noteworthy in comparison to her incredible 2021 season. She dominated her competition at the American Classic in April, winning the all-around, vault and bars titles, finishing 2nd on beam and finishing 4th on floor. She wasn’t quite as dominant at the GK Classic in May, but she had a strong showing with a 2nd place finish in the all-around, 3rd place finish on bars and 4th place tie on vault. In June, she won vault and finished 3rd on floor in the Junior Division of U.S. Championships.

These incredible results earned Chio spots on two teams representing the U.S. in 2021. In June, she was part of the team that won gold at the 2021 Junior Pan American Championships. She won individual silver on floor at the competition, finishing behind Kaliya Lincoln. In late November, she represented the U.S. at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games, helping the U.S. to another team gold. Individually, she won gold on floor, silver in the all-around and bronze on beam.

Chio hasn’t competed in 2022 despite being eligible for senior competition due to a back injury.

Chio visited took an official visit to UCLA last weekend, and she took her official visit to LSU on September 10 along with her best friend Kaliya Lincoln. It had been her dream since she was 8 to go to LSU, now it’s becoming reality.