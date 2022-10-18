Will Campbell Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Maybe not having Will Campbell against Tennessee was a bigger deal than we realized.

After missing week six’s game the true freshman left tackle returned to the starting this past Saturday against the Florida Gators, and for his efforts Campbell was named the SEC’s offensive lineman of the week; Campbell shared the honor with Tennessee’s Darnell Wright.

Campbell played all 70 snaps in Saturday night’s 45-35 win and did not surrender a quarterback pressure, let alone a sack. He was the highest graded LSU offensive lineman per Pro Football Focus.

LSU had by far its best game of the 2022 season thanks in no small part to Campbell anchoring the offensive line. LSU accumulated 528 yards of offense, and running back Josh Williams set a career-high with 107 yards on the ground and averaged 7.6 yards per carry.

Jayden Daniels was also free to show off his freakish speed and ran for three touchdowns.

This week LSU returns home to take on the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels.