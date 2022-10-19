NFLSU Week 6 Recap

Week 6 of the NFL season featured what was probably the most hyped game of the season for NFLSU fans, so let’s not waste any time and get right into what LSU fans have been waiting for...

Commanders 12 at Bears 7

Sahhdiq Charles playing every snap at right guard in a Commanders win! That was what we’re all excited about right?

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Bengals 30 at Saints 26

Okay I couldn’t sell that bit much longer. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase’s return to the state of Louisiana and the building where won a national championship was eagerly anticipated. In case you forgot about that game, Ja’Marr Chase caught nine passes for 221 yards and two TDs. Joe Burrow wore Ja’Marr’s jersey from that game just to be absolutely sure everyone remembers.

Joe Burrow wearing Ja’Marr Chase’s National Championship jersey in his return to New Orleans ❄️❄️



Ja’Marr looked like he was back at LSU on Sunday, catching seven passes for 132 yards and two TDs, including the game-winner.

Joe also had his best game of the season going 28/37 for 300 yards, 3 TDs, no INTs and one of his signature Houdini escapes that turned into the second longest rushing TD of his NFL career. It was four quarters of Vintage Joe.

300-yards, 4 TDs. Here are @JoeyB's best moments from our victory in New Orleans.



Up next ➡️ #ATLvsCIN on FOX pic.twitter.com/IFUhYEDt7D — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 17, 2022

Hopefully Zac Taylor continues to call the “just fucking sling it” offense for the rest of the season and didn’t just take the training wheels off for a special homecoming game.

Tyrann Mathieu had three tackles. It’s a shame the Bengals one fumble came on special teams when Mathieu wasn’t on the field. A Honey Badger turnover would’ve made this an all time LSUpalooza. Jarvis Landry also missed his second straight game with an injury. If he had played and made an impact this may have been an 11/10, but seeing Joe and Ja’Marr ball out in the Boot was enough to make every LSU fan smile. Even the ones like me who are Saints fans too.

NFLSU Score: 10/10

49ers 14 at Falcons 28

Nothin’

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Patriots 38 at Browns 15

Jacob Phillips had a game high ten tackles and Grant Delpit had seven. Greedy Williams returned! He had one tackle. Cade York went 3-3 on field goals but as you can tell by the score none were super critical.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Jets 27 at Packers 10

Kwon Alexander strangely only had one tackle, but the Jets still pulled off the shocker.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Jaguars 27 at Colts 34

Arden Key had his weekly one tackle. It was not a sack.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Vikings 24 at Dolphins 16

Lots to enjoy here. Justin Jefferson caught six passes for 107 yards. Patrick Peterson had four tackles, three pass breakups and an interception in what could be considered a homecoming for him. Danielle Hunter had six tackles and a sack. Ed Ingram played every snap at right guard. While the Bengals are obviously NFLSU’s adopted team, the Vikings will give you the most bang for your buck.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Ravens 20 at Giants 24

Patrick Queen had a team high seven tackles and a sack.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Buccaneers 18 at Steelers 20

Leonard Fournette continues to look like the only sign of life for the Bucs offense. He ran for 63 yards on 21 carries and caught six balls for 38 yards and Tampa’s only touchdown of the day. Russell Gage caught two passes for 20 yards. Devin White had eight tackles.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Panthers 10 at Rams 24

There isn’t much to celebrate in Carolina right now, except for us because Donte Jackson snagged the first pick-six of his career Sunday!

With the Panthers seemingly beginning a teardown it would be nice to see DJ get a shot somewhere else. He hasn’t been bad in Carolina but has been surrounded by constant coaching turmoil. Terrace Marshall Jr. saw the field but did not record a catch.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Cardinals 9 at Seahawks 19

Rashard Lawrence had FIVE tackles!! We love to see it!

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Bills 24 at Chiefs 20

The most hyped game of the day, maybe of the season, lived up to the hype but unfortunately didn’t give us much. Clyde Edwards-Helaire only had 33 yards on nine carries. It’s scary to think the Buffalo Bills held the Chiefs to only 20 points and will be adding Tre’Davious White soon...

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Cowboys 17 at Eagles 26

Welp

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Broncos 16 at Chargers 19 (OT)

This was the duel of NFLSU centers with Lloyd Cushenberry III vs Will Clapp. Clapp unfortunately left with an injury late but a Broncos muffed punt gave the Chargers the win in this dreadful game.

NFLSU Score: 3/10