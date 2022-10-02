Tigers Enter AP Top 25

For the first time under the Brian Kelly regime, the Fightin’ Tigers of LSU have entered the AP Top 25.

LSU checks in this week at #25 thanks in large part to the carnage of this past Saturday’s results. Numbers 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 23, and 24* all lost on Saturday resulting in what some would call a “blood week.”

Note: Washington, Baylor, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Minnesota, Florida State, and Pitt if you’re wondering

But one team’s lost (err... *counts* eight teams) is another team’s gain and the Tigers are back in the AP Poll.

This means that the only ranked versus ranked game in the SEC this week is Tennessee coming to Baton Rouge. So of course it gets the 11 A.M. treatment.

This week’s AP Poll is as follows: