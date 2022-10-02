 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tigers Enter AP Top 25

LSU vs. Tennessee will officially be ranked versus ranked

By Zach Junda
LSU v Auburn Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

For the first time under the Brian Kelly regime, the Fightin’ Tigers of LSU have entered the AP Top 25.

LSU checks in this week at #25 thanks in large part to the carnage of this past Saturday’s results. Numbers 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 23, and 24* all lost on Saturday resulting in what some would call a “blood week.”

Note: Washington, Baylor, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Minnesota, Florida State, and Pitt if you’re wondering

But one team’s lost (err... *counts* eight teams) is another team’s gain and the Tigers are back in the AP Poll.

This means that the only ranked versus ranked game in the SEC this week is Tennessee coming to Baton Rouge. So of course it gets the 11 A.M. treatment.

This week’s AP Poll is as follows:

  1. Alabama (25)
  2. Georgia (28)
  3. Ohio State (10)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Miss State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

