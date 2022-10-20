Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers will look to play spolier as they get the full SEC on CBS treatment in the prime 3.30 PM EST window. The Tigers will look to improve to 6-2 as the season has given them a good opportunity here for a confidence building win and to ruin Ole Miss’s undefeated season.

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. We went 2-1 last week, so let’s see if we can get our first sweep this week. Remember these are bold predictions. (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 Take the full game UNDER

Oh man, the Tigers look for a huge home field advantage to pay dividends and paired with the Tigers being up for this one as they play an undefeated side, we could see a really close game. It’s why I lean under ever so slightly as my prediction will show the number is just too high. Add some big boy football with LSU’s defensive line and I’d expect Ole Miss can’t get close to the 40.9 points they have been averaging.

Thanks to our friends over at Draft Kings, the line is 66 at -110.

2 Jayden Daniels OVER 240.5 Passing Yards

Welcome to the Daniels show! As he showed vs the Gators, Daniels can and will get you air yards. With a resurgent and more involved Kayshon Boutte, Malik Nabers and more, the Tigers are poised to explode through the air vs a weak Ole Miss secondary that has allowed opposing QB’s over 250 yards to Troy and Vanderbilt respectively.

3 LSU’s will have two players rush for 50+ yards

Hello Josh Williams and John Emery Jr! Or Jayden Daniels who rushed near 50 last week, any combo of the three and as Emery who is now more healthy can get us to this number.

Ole Miss’s defense gave up over 300 yards of rushing vs Auburn and I’d wager that the Tigers backfield paired with Daniels are a better look vs this team. Give me this prop as the Tigers have done a better job of running the ball in recent weeks.

Final score prediction: LSU 34-31 Ole Miss

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions. Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!